Podcast RSS Feeds

Streaming Audio

LHS Voice Line

+1-909-LHS-SHOW
Call us and leave a message with your questions, thoughts or suggestions and we'll put you on the air!

Join the Mailing List

Stay up to date with important information about the show, contests, live events and more. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Become a Member

Membership has its rewards. Sign up for less than $2.00 per month and receive members-only content, free swag and more. CLICK HERE for details.

Please Visit Our Sponsor

«  
  »

LHS Episode #133: We’re Baaack!

keep-calm-were-back-online-we-missed-you-2Hello again!  Linux in the Ham Shack is back online after a three-month absence. Thank you all for sticking out our downtime with us. We've retooled the show a little bit, added some segments, and tightened up the format. But all the fun, information and Linux and hammy stuff remains! Looking forward to many more years of our show. Sit tight, strap in--we're just getting started. Again.

73 de The LHS Guys

LHS Episode #133 (MP3) [ 49:40 | 22.73 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #133 (OGG) [ 49:40 | 25.81 MB ] Download
October 19th, 2014 | Tags: , , , , , , , , | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.