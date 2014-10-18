Podcast RSS Feeds

Streaming Audio

LHS Voice Line

+1-909-LHS-SHOW
Call us and leave a message with your questions, thoughts or suggestions and we'll put you on the air!

Join the Mailing List

Stay up to date with important information about the show, contests, live events and more. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Become a Member

Membership has its rewards. Sign up for less than $2.00 per month and receive members-only content, free swag and more. CLICK HERE for details.

Please Visit Our Sponsor

«  
  »

LHS Episode #133: We’re Baaack!

keep-calm-were-back-online-we-missed-you-2Hello again!  Linux in the Ham Shack is back online after a three-month absence. Thank you all for sticking out our downtime with us. We've retooled the show a little bit, added some segments, and tightened up the format. But all the fun, information and Linux and hammy stuff remains! Looking forward to many more years of our show. Sit tight, strap in--we're just getting started. Again.

73 de The LHS Guys

October 18th, 2014 | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack - OGG Feed

1 comment to LHS Episode #133: We’re Baaack!

  • Johnny Kinsey
    October 31, 2014 at 12:43 pm

    I’m so glad to hear you’re back. I to have tried CQRlog and I like it better than the logging in FLdigi. Also I kinda like your new format.

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.