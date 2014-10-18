LHS Episode #133: We’re Baaack!

Hello again! Linux in the Ham Shack is back online after a three-month absence. Thank you all for sticking out our downtime with us. We've retooled the show a little bit, added some segments, and tightened up the format. But all the fun, information and Linux and hammy stuff remains! Looking forward to many more years of our show. Sit tight, strap in--we're just getting started. Again.

73 de The LHS Guys