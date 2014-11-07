Podcast RSS Feeds

Streaming Audio

LHS Voice Line

+1-909-LHS-SHOW
Call us and leave a message with your questions, thoughts or suggestions and we'll put you on the air!

Join the Mailing List

Stay up to date with important information about the show, contests, live events and more. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Become a Member

Membership has its rewards. Sign up for less than $2.00 per month and receive members-only content, free swag and more. CLICK HERE for details.

Please Visit Our Sponsor

«  
  »

LHS Episode #135: A Mouthful of Potatoes

Mouthful_of_PotatoesIn this fortnight's episode of Linux in the Ham Shack, Pete (VE2XPL), returns to the land of the living. Your intrepid hosts discuss explosions in the sky, a "holiday" for ham radio operators, Linux vulnerabilities, caipirinhas, and ask the vital question: What is Allstar Link and does anyone use it? All that and more in this action-packed installment of LHS. Thanks for watching, and as always...

73 de The LHS Guys

LHS Episode #135 (MP3) [ 58:12 | 26.66 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #135 (OGG) [ 30.82 MB ] Download
November 7th, 2014 | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.