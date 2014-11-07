LHS Episode #135: A Mouthful of Potatoes

In this fortnight's episode of Linux in the Ham Shack, Pete (VE2XPL), returns to the land of the living. Your intrepid hosts discuss explosions in the sky, a "holiday" for ham radio operators, Linux vulnerabilities, caipirinhas, and ask the vital question: What is Allstar Link and does anyone use it? All that and more in this action-packed installment of LHS. Thanks for watching, and as always...

73 de The LHS Guys