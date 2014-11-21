LHS Episode #136: Introduction to FreeDV

Hello, everyone! We are back again with another fun and informative episode of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, your hosts discuss solar flares, lots of space weather, stable and easy-to-install Linux distributions, H.R. 4969, Quentin Tarantino, dinner rolls and the amazing and fun new transmission mode for HF known as FreeDV. Don't miss a second of this action-packed episode.

73 de The LHS Guys