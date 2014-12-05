LHS Episode #137: Bacon Wins

Greetings, salutations and happy holidays! Today your weary hosts (minus one) bring you some great information about great topics, like: Why you should avoid qrznow.com, why you should upgrade your WordPress installation, why you should try ElementaryOS, why the government is like a turtle, and why bacon renders your argument invalid. Be well, listen often, and stay safe.
73 de The LHS Guys
LHS Episode #137 (MP3) [ 49:39 | 22.75 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #137 (OGG) [ 49:39 | 26.67 MB ] Download
I thought the Kenwood TS-2000, Yeasu 857, 897, and 817 could do SSB on 2m/70cm? Also I figured it would be a good thing to do digital SSB on VHF/UHF since the signal could go further than FM but you would get clean audio like the FM signal. I have been wondering why no one makes a multi-mode Handie-Talkie 2m/70cm transceiver?
Cheryl he’s right Bacon wins, hands down all day long! I can’t wait for the show notes to see all of these recipes.
I was just wondering if I’m missing something because I can’t find the show notes anywhere. I recently found your podcast. Very good show.
Show Notes are under the “Content” link on the web site. It provides a drop-down menu where you can find a link to the show notes. You can also visit the url: http://lhspodcast.info/category/show-notes.
73 de Russ, K5TUX