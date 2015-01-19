Podcast RSS Feeds

Streaming Audio

LHS Voice Line

+1-909-LHS-SHOW
Call us and leave a message with your questions, thoughts or suggestions and we'll put you on the air!

Join the Mailing List

Stay up to date with important information about the show, contests, live events and more. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Become a Member

Membership has its rewards. Sign up for less than $2.00 per month and receive members-only content, free swag and more. CLICK HERE for details.

Please Visit Our Sponsor

«  
  »

LHS Episode #139 – 2015-01-19 – The Internet

Who
LHS Episode #139
When
Monday, January 19, 2015
8:00pm - All Ages
Where
Live Streaming Audio (map)
The Internet, Worldwide

« Back to the calendar

December 17th, 2014 | Category: Events

2 comments to LHS Episode #139 – 2015-01-19 – The Internet

  • Ian Kahn
    January 12, 2015 at 6:38 am

    When can we expect to see Episode #138 published to iTunes and the web site?

    Thanks and 73,

    Ian, KM4IK

  • Russ K5TUX
    January 21, 2015 at 11:23 am

    Ian,

    LHS Episode #138 was published a little while ago. There was a snafu with the RSS feed that has been resolved, and you should be seeing it show up in your feed as of now. Episode #139 will be released on Friday morning. Thank you for listening!

    73, Russ – K5TUX

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.