LHS Episode #139: Daihatsu and Pretzels

This is the 139th installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, your co-hosts have a rollicking good time while managing to discuss some important topics. Those topics include: using breathing as Morse Code, satellite communications with a handheld radio, Linux Mint, computer security, electric cars and much more. Thanks for listening, and please donate to our Hamvention Indiegogo campaign if you can.