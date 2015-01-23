Podcast RSS Feeds

Streaming Audio

LHS Voice Line

+1-909-LHS-SHOW
Call us and leave a message with your questions, thoughts or suggestions and we'll put you on the air!

Join the Mailing List

Stay up to date with important information about the show, contests, live events and more. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Become a Member

Membership has its rewards. Sign up for less than $2.00 per month and receive members-only content, free swag and more. CLICK HERE for details.

Please Visit Our Sponsor

«  
  »

LHS Episode #139: Daihatsu and Pretzels

Daihatsu_PretzelThis is the 139th installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, your co-hosts have a rollicking good time while managing to discuss some important topics. Those topics include: using breathing as Morse Code, satellite communications with a handheld radio, Linux Mint, computer security, electric cars and much more. Thanks for listening, and please donate to our Hamvention Indiegogo campaign if you can.

LHS Episode #139 (MP3) [ 1:04:40 | 29.63 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #139 (OGG) [ 1:04:40 | 34.78 MB ] Download
January 23rd, 2015 | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.