LHS Episode #140: The Great Digression

Hello, listeners! In this fortnight's episode, we discuss emergency communications, Hamvention, paperless FCC licenses, the Rowetel SM1000, ShinySDR, streaming Netflix on Linux and a whole bunch of other stuff. Thank you for listening, and don't forget to donate to our Indiegogo Hamvention campaign if you can.
73 de The LHS Guys
LHS Episode #140 (MP3) [ 1:00:48 | 27.86 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #140 (OGG) [ 1:00:48 | 32.48 MB ] Download
A couple of corrections: The Kenwood TH-f6a will receive SSB, AM, FM, and even CW, but only transmits FM. Also, Kenwood is a Japanese company, a division of JVCKenwood. They have a R&D facillity for radio in Georgia. There is a SSB capable “HT” in development, Algoram-the HT of the future (http://algoram.com/), based of of Chris Testa whitebox hardware (http://radio.testa.co/). I believe the Algoram hardware will have codec2 built in.
In addition to Tentec and Elecraft, Flex is based in the US.
Are there any updates on CQRTest development? CQRLog is my go-to log for day-to-day use, but I have to resort to Windows apps in Wine for contest logging…
BTW, welcome to SW MO. I originally got my license while in Branson through the elmering of the White River Valley ARS.
73–Dan, AF7O