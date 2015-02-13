Podcast RSS Feeds

LHS Episode #140: The Great Digression

keep-calm-and-digress-oftenHello, listeners! In this fortnight's episode, we discuss emergency communications, Hamvention, paperless FCC licenses, the Rowetel SM1000, ShinySDR, streaming Netflix on Linux and a whole bunch of other stuff. Thank you for listening, and don't forget to donate to our Indiegogo Hamvention campaign if you can.

73 de The LHS Guys

LHS Episode #140 (MP3) [ 1:00:48 | 27.86 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #140 (OGG) [ 1:00:48 | 32.48 MB ] Download
February 13th, 2015 | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

2 comments to LHS Episode #140: The Great Digression

  • Devin W7ND
    February 19, 2015 at 10:48 pm

    A couple of corrections: The Kenwood TH-f6a will receive SSB, AM, FM, and even CW, but only transmits FM. Also, Kenwood is a Japanese company, a division of JVCKenwood. They have a R&D facillity for radio in Georgia. There is a SSB capable “HT” in development, Algoram-the HT of the future (http://algoram.com/), based of of Chris Testa whitebox hardware (http://radio.testa.co/). I believe the Algoram hardware will have codec2 built in.

    In addition to Tentec and Elecraft, Flex is based in the US.

  • Dan
    March 4, 2015 at 3:22 pm

    Are there any updates on CQRTest development? CQRLog is my go-to log for day-to-day use, but I have to resort to Windows apps in Wine for contest logging…

    BTW, welcome to SW MO. I originally got my license while in Branson through the elmering of the White River Valley ARS.

    73–Dan, AF7O

