Hamvention 2015 Indiegogo Campaign Closed

Hello, listeners! Our Indiegogo campaign to get to Hamvention ended late last night. Unfortunately, we did not meet the $1500 goal so Linux in the Ham Shack will not be visiting Hamvention this year. We would like thank those folks who did submit a contribution, and even though we didn't make it this year we will try again in 2016. We hope everyone has a great time out in Dayton.

73 de The LHS Guys