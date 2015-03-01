Podcast RSS Feeds

LHS Episode #141: Keeping Sucrets

sucrets_vintage4Hello, dear listeners. Linux in the Ham Shack is pleased to bring you Episode #141 of our program. In this episode, we talk about topics like satellite communications software for Linux, the new Raspberry Pi, The Walking Dead and making a quick, hot breakfast--among may, many other things. We hope you enjoy this program. And if you can help send us to Hamvention by giving us a donation, our campaign is almost over. Please check it out. And thank you for listening!

73 de The LHS Guys

March 1st, 2015 | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack - OGG Feed

