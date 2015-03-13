Podcast RSS Feeds

LHS Episode #142: GQRX and More

gqrxIt's another installment of Linux in the Ham Shack! Yes, you heard right. In this episode we lose a co-host but gain a hacking cough. At the same time, we discuss a new digital mode, a new ham radio technology for cell phones, a new interface for SDRs and a lot more new stuff. Finally, we're down to the last two days for our

LHS Episode #142 (MP3) [ 44:41 | 20.46 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #142 (OGG) [ 44:41 | 24.94 MB ] Download
March 13th, 2015 | Tags: , , , , , , | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

  • KG7FU
    March 14, 2015 at 11:33 am

    The ZL2AFP mode reported on yields a windows only program. While source code is available, not being Open Source I’m afraid it might be a while if ever a Linux binary were to appear.

    I think you reported also on bandconditions.com in a previous episode or gave it a mention. Bandconditions.com is a hoax.

  • wayne
    March 26, 2015 at 6:58 pm

    hey Russ and gang
    a bit of correction on GQRX
    im running Jessie and it most certainly is in the repo
    although my deep seated hatered of Pulse Audio has caused me to build it without pulse
    but the one in the repo works fine
    good app
    hear is another one for you to try
    github.com/kpreid/shinysdr
    lets you run the dongle in a webkit browser tab (chrome/safari) either remotely or local.
    you can even run multiple receivers in the same tab even different modes at the same time
    the dev is very helpful and responsive

    keep up the good work!

