LHS Episode #142: GQRX and More

It's another installment of Linux in the Ham Shack! Yes, you heard right. In this episode we lose a co-host but gain a hacking cough. At the same time, we discuss a new digital mode, a new ham radio technology for cell phones, a new interface for SDRs and a lot more new stuff. Finally, we're down to the last two days for our
The ZL2AFP mode reported on yields a windows only program. While source code is available, not being Open Source I’m afraid it might be a while if ever a Linux binary were to appear.
I think you reported also on bandconditions.com in a previous episode or gave it a mention. Bandconditions.com is a hoax.
hey Russ and gang
a bit of correction on GQRX
im running Jessie and it most certainly is in the repo
although my deep seated hatered of Pulse Audio has caused me to build it without pulse
but the one in the repo works fine
good app
hear is another one for you to try
github.com/kpreid/shinysdr
lets you run the dongle in a webkit browser tab (chrome/safari) either remotely or local.
you can even run multiple receivers in the same tab even different modes at the same time
the dev is very helpful and responsive
keep up the good work!