LHS Episode #145: Screaming Peanuts

Everyone_screamsHello, friends! We're back with another fine episode of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, we tackle topics like digital voice, the release of the 4.0 Linux kernel, installing or running Linux from a thumb drive, and a few rants from the peanut gallery. Please enjoy, and come back in a couple weeks for the next one!

73 de The LHS Guys

LHS Episode #145 (MP3) [ 1:02:54 | 28.8 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #145 (OGG) [ 1:02:54 | 34.18 MB ] Download
April 20th, 2015 | Tags: , , , , , , | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

1 comment to LHS Episode #145: Screaming Peanuts

  • Koos van den Hout PD4KH
    June 16, 2015 at 4:55 am

    Your short rant about receiving weather faxes from satellites had a remark about ‘downloading telemetry’. You probably were talking about the TLE data for satellites which stands for Two Line Elements, the format in which the orbital data for almost everything circling our planet is described.
    Dive into amateur satellites a bit more and you’ll learn a lot about the TLE format and where to get the best data and how these are created and used.

    Grtx,

    Koos PD4KH

