LHS Episode #146: Interview with Christian Jacobs

Hello, LHS listeners! In this episode we have a very special treat in store for you all. We have a personal talk with Dr. Christian Jacobs, though I suspect he'd be upset that we labeled him doctor. He's a Ph.D., done a great deal of work with fluid dynamics, and he also happens to be a ham radio operator. He programs using Python and he's written PyQSO, a great lightweight logging application. We talk to him about all these things and much, much more. Please enjoy.

73 de The LHS Guys