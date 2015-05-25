LHS Episode #147: Radio on the Fringe

Hello, LHS listeners! We are back again with another exciting installment of our show. In this episode we discuss logging, general purpose and contesting, a new single-board computer project, retro gaming, a pop-up terminal for Linux, digital voice, software defined radio and much more. Thanks for listening, and remember: Get on the air!
73 de The LHS Guys
LHS Episode #147 (MP3) [ 1:00:00 | 27.46 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #147 (OGG) [ 1:00:00 | 32.08 MB ] Download
Thanks Russ I appreciate you taking the time to answer my question about loggers. I guess until I actually see a “contest logger” in action some of what you said may make more sense to me. You see I don’t have or own a copy of windows so I can’t try the windows loggers to see what they have. Anyway I’m sure you will share once you find a good contest logger.
For those that are interested in how the Add to search bar works or at least what files it creates take a look at this page http://lifehacker.com/202923/make-your-own-firefox-site-search-plug-in
Below is the code for the xml file that add to search bar addon put on my machine under the ~/.mozilla/firefox/94d805zp.default/searchplugins also note the base64 encoded image file where it copied the favicon from the site and encoded it into the xml. Also the addon named the file the same as the title of the webpage. There is also a global searchplugins folder in the /usr/local/lib/firefox/browser/searchplugins of course this is on my machine so you may need to look around on your distro to determine where firefox litters its files on your drive.
UTF-8

9hAAABpElEQVQ4jWNgCDn9HycOPvffrUnnv2ujPk7MgNeAoAv/3Zu08BuQPu3+/0wcOGPqw/99m2v/
926qx4Eb/jP8B4IXL1////L1238Y+PXr9/8Hj578RwZv3n38v/fgsf8Xr95CEQcbEBMb/3/
T1u1wwTt37vxX1dSH8/unzPyvpm3wv7K67n9oVOJ/cyuH/2/ff0IYEBuX8H/zth1wDXfv3v2vpmUAZp+
5cPm/nILq/09ff8DlG1s6/sclpRNnQHVdExA3ojj7NdB2Lh5BVAOCw6L+l5RXgXFqehbcgPTcsv/90+b
/RwcMDAz/f/1FMqC1e8r/PYfPgvGSVZvhBtQ1tv4vr6pB0fz89Yf/vPwihLwACcQrN+/+l5RV+v/
63Se4fHFZ9f+svCLiwgAEFixe/l9ZQ+9/SkbOf0c3n/++gRH/P3/7iWRAfOL/Ldt2oRigqWOE4uxvP3+
D00BGTuH/tKwCRFhghA4B8A+I07Py/7d29EAMACVHXEkVlIxByRk9iWfPePA/Z+bD/xnT7/
9nwJdRQBkJlKHwZjh8BoCyMihL4zMAANFS6InthHfoAAAAAElFTkSuQmCC
http://www.hamqth.com/
well that last post didn’t show like I expected. I used the
tag thinking it would be like other sites and just show the code in a nice little monospaced but nope it just displayed the text and none of the actual xml elements. Anyway now I am trying with the xml HTML encoded to see if that works better
<SearchPlugin xmlns="http://www.mozilla.org/2006/browser/search/"
xmlns:os="http://a9.com/-/spec/opensearch/1.1/">
<os:ShortName>Free hamradio callbook</os:ShortName>
<os:Description>Free hamradio callbook</os:Description>
<os:InputEncoding>UTF-8</os:InputEncoding>
<os:Image width="16"
height="16">
9hAAABpElEQVQ4jWNgCDn9HycOPvffrUnnv2ujPk7MgNeAoAv/3Zu08BuQPu3+/0wcOGPqw/99m2v/
926qx4Eb/jP8B4IXL1////L1238Y+PXr9/8Hj578RwZv3n38v/fgsf8Xr95CEQcbEBMb/3/
T1u1wwTt37vxX1dSH8/unzPyvpm3wv7K67n9oVOJ/cyuH/2/ff0IYEBuX8H/zth1wDXfv3v2vpmUAZp+
5cPm/nILq/09ff8DlG1s6/sclpRNnQHVdExA3ojj7NdB2Lh5BVAOCw6L+l5RXgXFqehbcgPTcsv/90+b
/RwcMDAz/f/1FMqC1e8r/PYfPgvGSVZvhBtQ1tv4vr6pB0fz89Yf/vPwihLwACcQrN+/+l5RV+v/
63Se4fHFZ9f+svCLiwgAEFixe/l9ZQ+9/SkbOf0c3n/++gRH/P3/7iWRAfOL/Ldt2oRigqWOE4uxvP3+
D00BGTuH/tKwCRFhghA4B8A+I07Py/7d29EAMACVHXEkVlIxByRk9iWfPePA/Z+bD/xnT7/
9nwJdRQBkJlKHwZjh8BoCyMihL4zMAANFS6InthHfoAAAAAElFTkSuQmCC</os:Image>
<SearchForm>http://www.hamqth.com/</SearchForm>
<os:Url type="text/html" method="GET" template="http://www.hamqth.com/s.php"
resultDomain="hamqth.com">
<os:Param name="callsign" value="{searchTerms}"/>
</os:Url>
</SearchPlugin>
Awe that is so much better now you can read the xml instead of the webpage trying to interpret the xml elements as html tags.