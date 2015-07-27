Podcast RSS Feeds

LHS Episode #151: Astronaughty

sex-in-spaceGreetings! We have a super episode for you this time around. It's 151 Proof and packed with information on the Dayton Hamvention, NASA launches, lightweight Linux distributions that might be great in your ham shack, Android apps for amateur radio use and a whole lot more. Thanks for tuning in, and we hope you enjoy this episode. If you have comments or questions, please don't hesitate to send us voice mail or e-mail feedback. We'd love to hear from you.

73 de The LHS Guys

LHS Episode #151 (MP3) [ 59:43 | 27.34 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #151 (OGG) [ 59:43 | 31.73 MB ] Download
July 27th, 2015 | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

1 comment to LHS Episode #151: Astronaughty

  • Brian WB4ES
    August 3, 2015 at 12:25 pm

    Done right, coffee can be rather tasty. Aside from the occasional Frappucino, I haven’t been a huge fan of coffee in the past either, but I’ve been enjoying cold brewed French vanilla for the last 2 months. I make it at home for just over 1/10 what Starbucks charges for it.

