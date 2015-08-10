Podcast RSS Feeds

LHS Episode #152: Man Smart (Woman Smarter)

smart_womanHello, ladies and gentlemen! It's time for another action filled episode of Linux in the Ham Shack. Topics for this episode include, women in technology, the Amateur Radio Parity Act of 2015, photo editors (of all things), databases for Linux hardware compatibility, ham radio-specific Linux distributions and much more. Thanks for spending an hour of your day with us. We appreciate all of our listeners. Also, don't forget to send us feedback. We'd love to hear from you.

73 de The LHS Guys

August 10th, 2015 | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack - OGG Feed

