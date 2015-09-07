Podcast RSS Feeds

Streaming Audio

LHS Voice Line

+1-909-LHS-SHOW
Call us and leave a message with your questions, thoughts or suggestions and we'll put you on the air!

Join the Mailing List

Stay up to date with important information about the show, contests, live events and more. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Become a Member

Membership has its rewards. Sign up for less than $2.00 per month and receive members-only content, free swag and more. CLICK HERE for details.

Please Visit Our Sponsor

«  
  »

LHS Episode #153: Pack a Ladder

Pack_a_LadderOnce again, time has gotten away from us. We're so busy with traveling, projects and so forth that we're finding it hard to get the episodes out. We're still recording them on schedule, just the releases are a bit erratic. We still do our live streaming so if you want to catch up quickly, come visit with us on Monday nights when we record. Lots of great stuff in this episode, though. Please enjoy.

73 de The LHS Guys

LHS Episode #153 (MP3) [ 1:01:32 | 28.17 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #153 (OGG) [ 1:01:32 | 33.31 MB ] Download
September 7th, 2015 | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

2 comments to LHS Episode #153: Pack a Ladder

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.