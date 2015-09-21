LHS Episode #154: Sorry, I Kant Today

Welcome to the latest installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode we present some topics of the day related to ham radio and Linux, as well as veer a little off course and put forth a thought experiment, comparing Linux, Windows and MacOS in a purely subjective way. We also look at open pharmacology, Linux distros, German food and a lot more. Thanks for listening, and please let your friends know about us.

73 de The LHS Guys