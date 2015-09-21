Podcast RSS Feeds

Streaming Audio

LHS Voice Line

+1-909-LHS-SHOW
Call us and leave a message with your questions, thoughts or suggestions and we'll put you on the air!

Join the Mailing List

Stay up to date with important information about the show, contests, live events and more. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Become a Member

Membership has its rewards. Sign up for less than $2.00 per month and receive members-only content, free swag and more. CLICK HERE for details.

Please Visit Our Sponsor

«  
  »

LHS Episode #154: Sorry, I Kant Today

Immanuel_KantWelcome to the latest installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode we present some topics of the day related to ham radio and Linux, as well as veer a little off course and put forth a thought experiment, comparing Linux, Windows and MacOS in a purely subjective way. We also look at open pharmacology, Linux distros, German food and a lot more. Thanks for listening, and please let your friends know about us.

73 de The LHS Guys

LHS Episode #154 (MP3) [ 1:05:27 | 29.96 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #154 (OGG) [ 1:05:27 | 36.46 MB ] Download
September 21st, 2015 | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.