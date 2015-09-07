Podcast RSS Feeds

Show Notes #153: Pack a Ladder

Episode #153 Audio (Listen Now)

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)

Segment 2 (Open Source)

Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)

Music

  • "A Talk with George" by Jonathan Coulton from the album Thing-a-Week Two, courtesy of Jonathan Coulton himself.
    Released November 2, 2006.

Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)

  • Comment via Facebook from Joe Drasal:
    • Just stumbled on to Linux in the Ham Shack Podcast. What a great trip. 🙂 Keep it going. It's great. I love it!

Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

  • Since football season is upon us in the US, folks here like to party on Game Day. Tons of friends over to watch the game... and eat. While I have not tried this recipe, a friend sent it to me and said it was excellent. So we're passing it along to you.
  • Beer and Brats Nachos Recipe
    • 1 package (14 ounces) fully cooked smoked bratwurst links, sliced
    • 2-1/4 cups frozen pepper and onion stir-fry blend
    • 3 cups (12 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese
    • 2-1/2 teaspoons all-purpose flour
    • 1 cup chopped onion
    • 1 tablespoon olive oil
    • 1 garlic clove, minced
    • 3/4 cup beer or beef broth
    • 12 cups tortilla chips
    • In a large skillet, saute bratwurst for 1 minute. Add stir-fry blend; cook 3-5 minutes longer or until vegetables are tender. Set aside and keep warm. In a large bowl, combine cheese and flour. In a large saucepan, saute onion in oil until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in beer; heat over medium heat until bubbles form around sides of pan. Reduce heat to medium-low; add a handful of cheese mixture. Stir constantly, using a figure-eight motion, until almost completely melted. Continue adding cheese, one handful at a time, allowing cheese to almost completely melt between additions. Arrange tortilla chips on a large serving platter. Spoon cheese mixture over chips. Top with bratwurst mixture. Serve immediately. Yield: 12 servings.

Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)

  • YouTube
    • Kevin Mills
  • Google+
    • Mark Waggoner
  • Donations and Subscriptions
    • Jeremy Hall (Monthly)
    • Scott Pettigrew (Monthly)
    • Bill Arcand (Monthly)
    • Michael Swanson (Monthly)
    • Steve Conklin (Monthly)
  • Facebook
    • Jack Hoffman
    • William Spencer
    • Joe Drasal
    • Ken Dennett
    • Ted Gahimer
    • Kayfour Seedeen
    • Bronnie Ackermann
  • Twitter
    • @Orlando220
    • @w6grv
    • @pjohnson6628
    • @ei7jc
    • @boldwheels
    • @buster_stone
    • @N5KWD
    • @K4CDN
    • @TimAdsit
    • @andygwest
  • Mailing List
    • Ted Williams
  • Merchandise Sales
    • N/A

 

September 7th, 2015 | Category: Show Notes

