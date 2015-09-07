Show Notes #153: Pack a Ladder

Episode #153 Audio (Listen Now)
Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)
- How to Contact the International Space Station via Amateur Radio
- Amateur Radio Operator Facing Proposed $8,000 Fine for Blocking Broadcasts
- Chinese Amateur Radio Satellites Set to Launch In Early September
Segment 2 (Open Source)
- Linux Foundation Releases PARANOID Infosec Guide
- Linux 4.2 Released Improving Cryptography Options
- August 25, 2015: Celebrating 24 Years of Linux
- Manjaro Linux 0.8.13 Released
Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)
- YAAC: Yet Another APRS Client
Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)
- Comment via Facebook from Joe Drasal:
- Just stumbled on to Linux in the Ham Shack Podcast. What a great trip. 🙂 Keep it going. It's great. I love it!
Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)
- Since football season is upon us in the US, folks here like to party on Game Day. Tons of friends over to watch the game... and eat. While I have not tried this recipe, a friend sent it to me and said it was excellent. So we're passing it along to you.
- Beer and Brats Nachos Recipe
- 1 package (14 ounces) fully cooked smoked bratwurst links, sliced
- 2-1/4 cups frozen pepper and onion stir-fry blend
- 3 cups (12 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese
- 2-1/2 teaspoons all-purpose flour
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 3/4 cup beer or beef broth
- 12 cups tortilla chips
- In a large skillet, saute bratwurst for 1 minute. Add stir-fry blend; cook 3-5 minutes longer or until vegetables are tender. Set aside and keep warm. In a large bowl, combine cheese and flour. In a large saucepan, saute onion in oil until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in beer; heat over medium heat until bubbles form around sides of pan. Reduce heat to medium-low; add a handful of cheese mixture. Stir constantly, using a figure-eight motion, until almost completely melted. Continue adding cheese, one handful at a time, allowing cheese to almost completely melt between additions. Arrange tortilla chips on a large serving platter. Spoon cheese mixture over chips. Top with bratwurst mixture. Serve immediately. Yield: 12 servings.
Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)
