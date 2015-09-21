Show Notes #154: Sorry, I Kant Today

Episode #154 Audio (Listen Now)
Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)
- What's It Take to Get Hams on the Air? How About a Visit from the Pope
- Decode APRS Packets with an SDR Dongle
- Route 66 Special Event by SMARC Brings Bob Heil to Springfield
Segment 2 (Open Source)
- What is Open Source Pharma (And Why Should You Care?)
- Linux, Comparatively
- Installers
- Desktop Environments, Window Managers
- Finding Software
- Packages Managers and Software Installation
- General Usage (Ease of Use)
- Online Experience (Web Browsing)
- Network Configuration, Peripheral Configuration
- Finding Features
- Gaming
- Hardware Support
- Getting Help
Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)
- Gary Pearce on Linux in the Ham Shack (HRN 215 @ 58:25)
- See Also: HRN 212
- Windows and Linux Users "Being Honest" about Linux
- Russ's Thoughts
- Matt Williams and Open FOSS Training
Music
- "Young" by Other Noises from the album S.L.A.S.H., courtesy of Jamendo.
- From: Russia
- Released: August, 2014
- Running Time: 3:13
Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)
- 100 Watts and a Wire
- E-mail from Frank Howell, K4FMH
- Russ: I had to say something about the snark: http://k4fmh.com/2015/08/20/no-media-passes-at-the-huntsville-hamfest-sacre-bleu/. I wish Gary would just take a powder, as the 3 Stooges used to say, and stop the individuous comparisons. I listen and like HRN and LiTHS very much. Especially like the new Linux / Ham Radio sectioned format! 73, Frank K4FMH.
Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)
- A chicken version of the famous veal schnitzel, these crusty cutlets are best served with wedges of tart lemon. Add capers and more butter to make a pan sauce for serving, if you desire.. If you can’t find chicken cutlets at the supermarket, simply take 2 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves and slice them in half horizontally before pounding thin. This is great served with mashed potatoes (or pan fried potatoes) and some green beans with onion and bacon mixed in.
- Chicken Schnitzel
- 4 chicken cutlets (about 1 1/2 pounds)
- 1/2 cup flour
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 2 eggs, lightly beaten
- 1 1/4 cups plain breadcrumbs
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
- Lemon wedges, for garnish
- Pound the chicken cutlets to 1/8-inch thick. Put the flour in a shallow bowl and season with salt and pepper. Lightly whisk the eggs in a separate shallow bowl and place the breadcrumbs in a third shallow bowl, then season the crumbs with salt. Dredge the chicken in the seasoned flour, shaking off the excess. Then dredge in the egg and then coat it with the breadcrumbs. Place them on a sheet pan lined with parchment or wax paper and chill in the refrigerator for 5 minutes. In a large nonstick or cast iron skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1 tablespoon butter, whisking them together. Cook the chicken in batches until just cooked through and golden brown on both sides, about 4 to 6 minutes total. Add more oil and butter to the pan between batches. As you go, set chicken aside on a platter lined with paper towel, tented with foil. Serve the chicken with lemon wedges for garnish.
Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)
Donations and Subscriptions
- Jeremy Hall
- Scott Pettigrew
- Daryl Owen (NEW)
- Bill Arcand
- Jason Marinaro (NEW)
- Dillon Angle (NEW)
- Michael Connolly
Facebook
- Olof Abraham
- David Trieu
- Roed Barrera
- Dillon Angle
Google+
- Seth Dedmon
- HamAndShortwaveRadio
Twitter
- @podcastnotes
- @dan70_dan
YouTube
Mailing List
Merchandise Sales
I loved the show this time. I really liked how you graded the 3 major OS’s and I agree with those grades for the most part.
As for Gary from HRN there is software for doing broadcast quality video, Gary should take a look at the OBS project https://obsproject.com/ I doubt he will but for those out there wondering is there such software for Linux the answer is yes there is and yes there are “Professional broadcasters, Videographer’s, audiophiles, and Amateur Radio operators” that use Linux everyday in their jobs. This is just one of the apps for that there are others. Also if Gary was really honest about Windows he would have published the number of hours it took to build his system. Anyone can look back and think oh that was not so bad but the whole time he was probably cursing Mr. Gates and his family. But that really is not what bothers me about his comments. What bothers me is that thing about unsolicited criticism. The putting down of other peoples hard work. I have been listening to this show for a while and I don’t listen to it for it’s news reporting prowess. I do like the news segment but really if I wanted professional news reporting in the Ham-Radio world I would go to the source like AR News Line, ARRL, or Southgate Amateur Radio News. To me most professional news broadcasters seem robotic and not human. I think you should use Linux with text to speech to read the news. That way you really can say this podcast is brought to you by Linux in the Ham Shack. It would be just as cold and unfeeling as many of the other HAM radio shows out there. Russ your show is unique it has real people not robots running it. How many times have you watched the 6PM news and the anchor stumbles though the report? It happens so often we don’t even notice or care anymore. Anyway that is enough of a rant from me. I love the show unfortunately I don’t get to listen to it live so my only critique is the timely distribution of the shows and the show notes. I know your busy so I cut you some slack on that. For now keep up the good work and please ignore knuckle-headed repeater trolls 73 everyone.
Oh I forgot to mention here is a good site for the RTL-SDR’s if you really want to get into it http://www.rtl-sdr.com/demonstrating-the-rtl-sdr-based-etch-a-sdr-portable-sdr/ You just can’t do this stuff with a canned OS but you can with Linux in the Ham Shack 73 de N4JEK out.