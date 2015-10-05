Podcast RSS Feeds

LHS Episode #155: Interview with Frank Howell

frank_whiteboardToday we have a change of pace for you. Thanks to a blog post from Frank Howell, K4FMH, we managed to land an interview. He's a former professor who now works on myriad projects in science, technology, computers and amateur radio. He's also very involved in his community and philanthropic endeavors. Frank discusses Broadband HamNet, HamWAN, the Magnolia Intertie and gives us a treasure of information on networking with amateur radio. This one is a double episode, but you're not going to want to miss a minute of it.

73 de The LHS Guys

LHS Episode #155 (MP3) [ 1:58:33 | 54.27 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #155 (OGG) [ 1:58:33 | 62.72 MB ] Download
October 5th, 2015 | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

