LHS Episode #156: Beer and Balloons

dos-equis-calendar3Hello, podcast listeners! In this episode of Linux in the Ham Shack, your intrepid hosts discuss APRS software, Bluetooth TNC hardware, FCC regulations on WiFi hardware, UK ham radio licensing issues, the crazy idea that Microsoft might buy Canonical and much more. Thank you for tuning in, donating and subscribing and just being a friend of the show. Thank you also for sticking it out while we work hard to get back to putting our show out on time despite all of life's obstacles.

73 de The LHS Guys

LHS Episode #156 (MP3) [ 1:02:04 | 28.41 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #156 (OGG) [ 1:02:04 | 33.75 MB ] Download
November 9th, 2015 | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

1 comment to LHS Episode #156: Beer and Balloons

