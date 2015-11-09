Show Notes #156: Beer and Balloons

1 cup mayonnaise (for a healthier option, use plain Greek yogurt in place of the mayo)

Instructions: In a bowl, combine the mayonnaise (or yogurt if substituting), cheese, the seasonings and lemon juice (optional).

Spread the mixture on top of each of the chicken breasts. Roll in cornflakes (preferred) or bread crumbs (or sprinkle on the top, whichever you prefer; this is an optional step).

Place chicken into a baking dish and bake in a preheated oven, 375, for about 45 minutes, or until cooked through.

Serve warm!!