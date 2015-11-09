Podcast RSS Feeds

Show Notes #156: Beer and Balloons

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)
Segment 2 (Open Source)    
Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)
Music
Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)
Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)
  • Melt in Your Mouth Chicken
    • 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
    • 1 cup mayonnaise (for a healthier option, use plain Greek yogurt in place of the mayo)
    • 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
    • 1 tsp seasoning salt
    • 3/4 teaspoon dill weed (optional)
    • 1/2 tsp black pepper
    • 1 tsp garlic powder
    • 1 teaspoon lemon juice (optional)
    • 1/2 cup cornflake cereal (crushed) or bread crumbs (both optional)
    • Instructions: In a bowl, combine the mayonnaise (or yogurt if substituting), cheese, the seasonings and lemon juice (optional). Spread the mixture on top of each of the chicken breasts.  Roll in cornflakes (preferred) or bread crumbs (or sprinkle on the top, whichever you prefer; this is an optional step).  Place chicken into a baking dish and bake in a preheated oven, 375, for about 45 minutes, or until cooked through. Serve warm!!
Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)
  • Donations and Subscriptions
    • Dillon Angle
    • Jeremy Hall
    • Scott Pettigrew
    • Robert Halliday
    • Bill Arcand
    • Mike Swanson
  • Facebook
    • Bob Recny
    • Ron Slay
    • Puiu Alexandru
    • Markus Schaper
    • Joseph J. Dozpat III
    • Michael Red
    • William Holloway
    • Chris Bloxsom
    • Doug Susie Rehder
    • Scott Pastor
  • Google+
    • Michael Houska
    • Ron Griese
    • D. Patsik
    • Osvalda Rosado
    • Rick Stoner
    • Andrew Stephens
    • Victor Torres
  • Twitter
    • @easyatracking
    • @jeffreycady
    • @Laijl
    • @heathvelliquett
  • YouTube
    • combatjm89
    • Robert Allen

 

November 9th, 2015

1 comment to Show Notes #156: Beer and Balloons

  • N4JEK (JohnnyK)
    December 1, 2015 at 3:30 pm

    Actually I heard that Micro$oft is working with RedHat. I don’t know why M$ working with linux or even having their own distro should come as any surprise to people. M$ has always had a crush on Linux I mean look at all the things they have tried to add to their OS that they got from Linux.
    Russ I want to say thank you so much for taking care of the show notes. If I had more time I would have offered to do that but I was afraid that with my schedule that I would not be able to properly do the show justice.

    Hey look the most regular show on the interwebs. That sounds like a wonderful recipe Cheryl I will have to try it. I love the show folks and I can’t wait for the next one.

