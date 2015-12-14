LHS Episode #157: Canada Goes Dark

Hello, everyone! Welcome to the latest installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. Today your hosts discuss a new, incredibly inexpensive single-board computer, an ARRL contest slated to last all of 2016, politics vs. emcomm, a re-written DOS-based contest logger and much, much more. Thanks as always for tuning in and we hope you have a safe and happy holiday season.
73 de The LHS Crew
LHS Episode #157 (MP3) [ 1:02:33 | 28.64 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #157 (OGG) [ 1:02:33 | 33.49 MB ] Download
Leave a Reply