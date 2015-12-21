LHS Episode #158: Tipping the SCaLE

Today we have a special episode of Linux in the Ham Shack in which your hosts interview two of the volunteer coordinators for the Southern California Linux Expo, Hriday "Bala" Balachandran and Stewart Sheldon. Both of them are amateur radio operators and play key roles in making SCaLE one of the largest and most successful Open Source conferences in the world. We talk with them about their new amateur radio focus for 2016, the conference program, technology and many other topics. It's a lot of fun and highly educational, so don't miss this one.

73 de The LHS Crew