Podcast RSS Feeds

Streaming Audio

LHS Voice Line

+1-909-LHS-SHOW
Call us and leave a message with your questions, thoughts or suggestions and we'll put you on the air!

Join the Mailing List

Stay up to date with important information about the show, contests, live events and more. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Become a Member

Membership has its rewards. Sign up for less than $2.00 per month and receive members-only content, free swag and more. CLICK HERE for details.

Please Visit Our Sponsor

«  
  »

Show Notes #157: Canada Goes Dark

Listen Now

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)

Segment 2 (Open Source)

Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)

  • TRLog

Music

  • "Birmingham" by Barak Hill, from the album Wheels Won't Roll, courtesy of Barak Hill.

Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)

  • N/A

Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

  • Quick Fried Rice

I am a HUGE fan of Fried Rice, especially since it can be turned into a quick meal when you've got some leftovers in the fridge. The biggest key to fried rice is using rice that has been cooked and refrigerated previously. It gets "crispy" when you stir-fry it, whereas freshly cooked rice doesn't. However, using freshly cooked rice works, too!. So next time you think you're going to have some leftovers in the fridge, cook up some rice and have it waiting to be thrown together into your masterpiece.

  • Ingredients
    • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
    • 3 cups cooked white rice, rinsed and chilled
    • 1 (10-ounce) package frozen vegetables, thawed*
    • 3 scallions or green onions, sliced
    • 1/3 cup light soy sauce
    • 1/4 cup chicken broth
    • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
    • 2-3 eggs, scrambled
  • Directions
    • In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add rice and stir-fry 10 minutes. Add frozen vegetables and scallions/green onions and continue to stir-fry 1 minute. Add remaining ingredients; mix well. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook 2 to 3 minutes, stirring in scrambled egg. Serve! If you have leftover chicken, steak, shrimp, pork, etc. you can cut it into small pieces and warm it up to add to your rice for a one-dish meal. Frozen mixed vegetables that are suggested have small pieces of carrots and peas but any frozen vegetables work well, especially when turning this into a one-dish meal.

Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)

  • Donations and Subscriptions
    • Ronald Nesler
    • Douglas Rehder
    • Dillon Angle
    • Jeremy Hall
    • Scott Pettigrew
  • Facebook
    • Joe Walton
    • Gary Acheson
    • TL Darnell
    • Robert Foster
    • Donna Ferron
    • Steve Stroh
    • Joe Walton
    • Paul Schuh
    • Jeremy Runner
    • Andy Cowley
    • Daniel Harrison
    • Sajjad Rizvi
    • Ravindranath Goswami
    • Harvey Shane Vansickel
    • Christopher Jackson
    • Jeffrey Wilson
    • Martin Wade
    • Lawrence Cedotal
  • Google+
    • Gene Sylls
    • Sajjad Rizvi
    • David Moore
    • Hank Billings
    • Deepak Kumar
    • Oracle Frequency Podcast
  • Twitter
    • @MatStace
    • @2E0DQI
    • @StevenGSanders
    • @Kenpo_Joe
    • @singingmat
    • @amateurradioguy
    • @k5clm
  • YouTube
    • Nikhil Gobhale
December 14th, 2015 | Category: Show Notes

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.