Show Notes #157: Canada Goes Dark

Listen Now

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)

ARRL Event to Mark National Park Service Centennial Source: http://www.arrl.org/news/arrl-national-parks-on-the-air-event-to-mark-national-park-service-centennial More Information: http://npota.arrl.org



"New" World Wide Amateur Radio Band Approved Source: http://www.norwichbulletin.com/article/20151125/BLOGS/311259997



Oregon Ousts Leader Of State Amateur Radio Service Source: http://www.opb.org/news/article/oregon-ousts-leader-of-amateur-radio-service/



Segment 2 (Open Source)

Remote Desktop with X2Go More Information: http://wiki.x2go.org/doku.php/doc:newtox2go



Raspberry Pi Announces $5 "Zero" Mini-Computer Source: http://opensource.com/business/15/11/raspberry-pi-zero



Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)

Debian Ham Radio Pure Blend Source: https://www.debian.org/blends/hamradio/ Image Download: http://cdimage.debian.org/cdimage/blends-live/current/amd64/iso-hybrid/debian-live-8.2.1-amd64-hamradio.iso



TRLog Download Via: git clone https://github.com/trlinux/trlinux Build Requirements texlive libusb-1.0-0-dev libx11-dev libcurl4-openssl-dev libieee1284-3-dev libsndfile1-dev fpc Binary images also available. Source: http://www.kkn.net/trlinux/ Additional Information: https://github.com/trlinux/trlinux



Music

"Birmingham" by Barak Hill, from the album Wheels Won't Roll, courtesy of Barak Hill. Source: http://www.barakhill.com From: Springfield, Missouri, USA Released: 2014 Running Time: 3:04



Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)

N/A

Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

Quick Fried Rice

I am a HUGE fan of Fried Rice, especially since it can be turned into a quick meal when you've got some leftovers in the fridge. The biggest key to fried rice is using rice that has been cooked and refrigerated previously. It gets "crispy" when you stir-fry it, whereas freshly cooked rice doesn't. However, using freshly cooked rice works, too!. So next time you think you're going to have some leftovers in the fridge, cook up some rice and have it waiting to be thrown together into your masterpiece.

Ingredients 2 tablespoons vegetable oil 3 cups cooked white rice, rinsed and chilled 1 (10-ounce) package frozen vegetables, thawed* 3 scallions or green onions, sliced 1/3 cup light soy sauce 1/4 cup chicken broth 1/4 teaspoon black pepper 2-3 eggs, scrambled



Directions In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add rice and stir-fry 10 minutes. Add frozen vegetables and scallions/green onions and continue to stir-fry 1 minute. Add remaining ingredients; mix well. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook 2 to 3 minutes, stirring in scrambled egg. Serve! If you have leftover chicken, steak, shrimp, pork, etc. you can cut it into small pieces and warm it up to add to your rice for a one-dish meal. Frozen mixed vegetables that are suggested have small pieces of carrots and peas but any frozen vegetables work well, especially when turning this into a one-dish meal.



Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)

Donations and Subscriptions Ronald Nesler Douglas Rehder Dillon Angle Jeremy Hall Scott Pettigrew



Facebook Joe Walton Gary Acheson TL Darnell Robert Foster Donna Ferron Steve Stroh Joe Walton Paul Schuh Jeremy Runner Andy Cowley Daniel Harrison Sajjad Rizvi Ravindranath Goswami Harvey Shane Vansickel Christopher Jackson Jeffrey Wilson Martin Wade Lawrence Cedotal



Google+ Gene Sylls Sajjad Rizvi David Moore Hank Billings Deepak Kumar Oracle Frequency Podcast

Twitter @MatStace @2E0DQI @StevenGSanders @Kenpo_Joe @singingmat @amateurradioguy @k5clm

