Show Notes #158: Tipping the SCaLE

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio) & Segment 2 (Open Source)

SCaLE 14x Interview with Hriday "Bala" Balachandran and Stuart Sheldon More Information: http://www.socallinuxexpo.org



Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)

LiHaLo Linux logging application written for the LAMP stack Source: http://www.lihalo.org/



Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)

Comment on Episode #156 from Johnny, N4JEK

Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

Roasted Broccoli

Tonight I am sharing with you my recipe for roasted broccoli. I have never been a broccoli fan, whereas Russ loves it... and I think this was the recipe that helped convince me that broccoli IS okay to eat. We prepared this for our Thanksgiving Day dinner, attended by several friends, that we hosted, and everyone raved about how delicious it was. The recipe also works well using brussels sprouts or asparagus! You can use fresh or frozen broccoli - we have used both with excellent results. It isn't a pretty dish, but it is very yummy!

Ingredients 2 heads broccoli, separated into florets (or 1 pound frozen broccoli) 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil 1/2 teaspoon sea salt 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper 1 clove garlic, minced Sprinkle of crushed red pepper (optional) 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice Shredded parmesan cheese



Directions Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). In a large bowl (a Ziploc bag works well for this), toss broccoli florets with the extra virgin olive oil, sea salt, pepper and garlic (and red pepper, optionally). Spread the broccoli out in an even layer on a baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven until florets are tender enough to pierce the stems with a fork, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove and transfer to a serving platter. Squeeze lemon juice liberally over the broccoli, then sprinkle on Parmesan cheese before serving.



Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)

