LHS Episode #159: Digital Mode Interfaces

Hello, dear listeners! Thank you for tuning into another episode of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this week's episode, your hosts discuss a variety of topics from 600-meter operation to Linux in cars to Star Wars. Our featured segment tonight is a look at PC-to-radio interfaces for digital mode communication. Thanks for tuning into, and hope to see you next time.
73 de The LHS Team
LHS Episode #153 (MP3) [ 58:26 | 26.75 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #159 (OGG) [ 58:26 | 32.91 MB ] Download
I was really disappointed that there was no mention of the WolphiLink interface for android devices. The WolphiLink is the only device designed for Android devices, but also works equally as well with a Linux laptop.
It has needs no USB port, has built in PTT removing the need for VOX, and its slightly larger than a matchbook.
Here is a video where I show the device being used with an ft-817 & FLDIGI, running on AntiX-15 Linux. https://youtu.be/Fkrsf13sTco
There is no point to present the same old archaic ham radio gear your podcast. The WolphiLink is innovation for the digital portable ham!
Thanks for sharing!
Julian, OH8STN