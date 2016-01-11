Show Notes #159: Digital Mode Interfaces

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)

Star Wars Has Amateur Radio Connection Source: http://swling.com/blog/2016/01/star-wars-sound-designer-is-indeed-a-radio-enthusiast/



Bill Vanderheide, N7OU, SK Source: http://www.arrl.org/news/contester-dxpeditioner-william-vanderheide-n7ou-sk



US and Canadian Amateurs Participate in 600-Meter Experimentation Source: http://www.arrl.org/news/us-600-meter-experimenters-canadian-amateurs-take-part-in-berlin-treaty-event



Segment 2 (Open Source)

Linux Foundation Accelerates Automotive Grade Linux Source: http://www.eweek.com/mobile/linux-foundation-accelerates-automotive-grade-linux.html



Android to Use OpenJDK Source: http://www.infoworld.com/article/3018787/java/android-open-source-move-could-boost-java-and-aid-in-legal-battles-with-oracle.html



Ransom32 JavaScript-based Ransomware Spotted in the Wild Source: http://www.computerworld.com/article/3018972/security/ransom32-first-of-its-kind-javascript-based-ransomware-spotted-in-the-wild.html



Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)

Ham Radio PC Interfaces

Buxcomm Rascal GLX Rascal Mk III https://packetradio.com/catalog/



Tigertronics Signalink USB http://www.tigertronics.com



West Mountain Radio Rigblaster http://www.westmountainradio.com/rigblaster.php



Rig Expert Rigexpert WTI-1 Rigexpert TI-7 http://www.rigexpert.com



MicroHam USB Interface II USB Interface III USB MK2R+ USB micro2R http://www.microham.com



ZLP Electronics DigiMaster http://www.g4zlp.co.uk/unified/DATA_DigiMaster.htm



Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)

Google Plus Post from John McGrath, KF6EFG I went out to the site to follow the link to LiHaLo and noticed that the show is boasting that is has only 3% more badgers. Unfortunately, this falls below my threshold for badger related material, and I will have to stop listening until the podcast/site exceeds the 4% badger limit. Happy New Year! Great show regarding SCaLE this week. Keep up the good work! 73's, KF6EFG.



Comment on Episode #155 from Scott Pettigrew, N8VSI Does anyone know where plans can be found for a "Lollipop" node, as Frank talked about in this episode?



Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

Description Parmesan-crusted chicken a golden, cheesy delight! This recipe can be made with different types of dressing so that it tastes slightly different each time.



Ingredients 1 cup Russian dressing (see Options) 2 1/2 cups crispy rice cereal, coarsely crushed 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese 6 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves (1-1/2 to 2 pounds total) 2 tablespoons butter, melted



Directions Preheat oven to 350 degree F. Coat a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Place the dressing in a shallow dish. In another shallow dish, combine the crushed cereal and Parmesan cheese; mix well. Dip the chicken in the dressing then in the cereal mixture, coating completely. Place on the baking sheet. Drizzle the butter over the chicken and bake 20 to 25 minutes, or until no pink remains in the chicken.



Options If Russian dressing isn't your preferred flavor, you can use any type of creamy dressing like ranch or sweet-and-spicy French.



