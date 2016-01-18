Show Notes #160: Tipsy Cow Tipping

Listen Now

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)

Ramsey Kits Calls It Quits Source: http://www.arrl.org/news/ramsey-kits-calls-it-quits Additional Information: http://www.ramseyelectronics.com/ce.htm



Foundation for Amateur Radio Invites Scholarship Applications Source: http://www.arrl.org/news/view/foundation-for-amateur-radio-invites-scholarship-applications-3



ARRL Video Explains the Amateur Radio Parity Act Additional Information: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AMY-5U1cJ6E



Segment 2 (Open Source)

What's New in Linux Mint 17.3 "Rosa"? Source: http://www.linuxandubuntu.com/home/whats-new-in-linux-mint-17-3-rosa-kde



Quick Tutorial on the Use of FDISK Source: http://www.makeuseof.com/tag/take-control-linux-disk-partitions-10-fdisk-commands/



Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)

Free Version of QSO Secretary Available for Android Source: http://www.southgatearc.org/news/2016/january/qso_secretary.htm Additional Information: http://qsosecretary.blogspot.se/



OpenWebRX: Open Source WebSDR App for Everyone Source: http://sdr.hu/openwebrx



Using WSPR for Band Analysis Source: http://www.amateurradio.com/using-wspr-for-some-band-analysis/



Music

"Stick Around" by Steady Hussle, courtesy of Jamendo. Source: https://www.jamendo.com/track/1269528/stick-around Running Time: 2:50 Release Date: August 2015 Country: Canada



Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)

New Merch Options Coming Up We are going to try using Spread Shirt as a new retailer for our T-shirts and other merchandise. It appears they have more clothing options and will be less expensive to purchase than Cafe Press. Details will be included on our homepage when they go live.



Fedora Ambassador, LHS Listeners, at SCaLE If you're headed to SCaLE 14x in Pasadena, California this month, make sure to visit the Fedora booth. Matt Williams, KD9BWJ, aka Lord Drachenblut, will be one of the ambassadors there. He'd love for everyone to stop by and say hello.



Voicemail from Matt Williams, KD9BWJ

Ham Radio and Linux Tutorials on YouTube Source: https://www.youtube.com/user/QRQcw Additional Information: http://qrqcwnet.ning.com/



E-mail from Doug Rehder, K6MXZ

Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

Crockpot Chicken and Dumplings

Description In the winter, I am a huge fan of soups... especially ones that can be done in the crockpot. So, this week I share with you my recipe for Chicken and Dumplings, done in the crockpot (which Russ hates). It's great to come home to this, ready after work!



Ingredients 4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves 2 tablespoons butter 1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup 1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of celery soup 1 teaspoon Garlic Powder 1/2 teaspoon Poultry Seasoning 1 teaspoon Onion Powder Salt Pepper 1 onion, finely diced 1-2 cans Chicken Broth 2 (10 ounce) packages refrigerated biscuit dough, torn into pieces



Directions Place the chicken, butter, soup, garlic powder, poultry seasoning, onion powder, salt, pepper and onion in a slow cooker, and fill with enough chicken broth to cover. Cover and cook for 6 hours on high. About 2 hours before serving (4 hours into the cooking time), remove the chicken and shred. Put back into slow cooker and place the torn biscuit dough in the slow cooker and "stir" the dough into the liquid. Cook until the dough is no longer raw in the center (approximately 6 hours).



Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)

Donations and Subscriptions Jeremy Hall Scott Pettigrew Robert Yerke Alan Wilson



Facebook Scott Burg Terry McKean Ken Haynes

