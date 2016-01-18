Podcast RSS Feeds

Streaming Audio

LHS Voice Line

+1-909-LHS-SHOW
Call us and leave a message with your questions, thoughts or suggestions and we'll put you on the air!

Join the Mailing List

Stay up to date with important information about the show, contests, live events and more. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Become a Member

Membership has its rewards. Sign up for less than $2.00 per month and receive members-only content, free swag and more. CLICK HERE for details.

Please Visit Our Sponsor

«  
  »

Show Notes #160: Tipsy Cow Tipping

Listen Now

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)

Segment 2 (Open Source)

Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)

Music

Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)

  • New Merch Options Coming Up
    • We are going to try using Spread Shirt as a new retailer for our T-shirts and other merchandise. It appears they have more clothing options and will be less expensive to purchase than Cafe Press. Details will be included on our homepage when they go live.
  • Fedora Ambassador, LHS Listeners, at SCaLE
    • If you're headed to SCaLE 14x in Pasadena, California this month, make sure to visit the Fedora booth. Matt Williams, KD9BWJ, aka Lord Drachenblut, will be one of the ambassadors there. He'd love for everyone to stop by and say hello.
  • Voicemail from Matt Williams, KD9BWJ
  • E-mail from Doug Rehder, K6MXZ

Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

  • Crockpot Chicken and Dumplings
  • Description
    • In the winter, I am a huge fan of soups... especially ones that can be done in the crockpot. So, this week I share with you my recipe for Chicken and Dumplings, done in the crockpot (which Russ hates). It's great to come home to this, ready after work!
  • Ingredients
    • 4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
    • 2 tablespoons butter
    • 1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup
    • 1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of celery soup
    • 1 teaspoon Garlic Powder
    • 1/2 teaspoon Poultry Seasoning
    • 1 teaspoon Onion Powder
    • Salt
    • Pepper
    • 1 onion, finely diced
    • 1-2 cans Chicken Broth
    • 2 (10 ounce) packages refrigerated biscuit dough, torn into pieces
  • Directions
    • Place the chicken, butter, soup, garlic powder, poultry seasoning, onion powder, salt, pepper and onion in a slow cooker, and fill with enough chicken broth to cover. Cover and cook for 6 hours on high. About 2 hours before serving (4 hours into the cooking time), remove the chicken and shred. Put back into slow cooker and place the torn biscuit dough in the slow cooker and "stir" the dough into the liquid. Cook until the dough is no longer raw in the center (approximately 6 hours).

Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)

  • Donations and Subscriptions
    • Jeremy Hall
    • Scott Pettigrew
    • Robert Yerke
    • Alan Wilson
  • Facebook
    • Scott Burg
    • Terry McKean
    • Ken Haynes
  • Twitter
    • @charlie7932
    • @jefffrancis

 

January 18th, 2016 | Category: Show Notes

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.