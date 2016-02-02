Show Notes #161: Someone Spelt the Soup

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)

Winter Field Day Is Here Source: http://www.winterfieldday.com/ Additional Info: http://www.winterfieldday.com/rules.html



Old-Fashioned Ham Radio Proves Its Reliability in Age of Texting Source: http://www.kansas.com/news/local/article55293225.html Additional Info: http://wichitamemorial3115.com/Page5.html



WxBot: An APRS Weather Forecast Auto Responder Source: https://sites.google.com/site/ki6wjp/wxbot



Segment 2 (Open Source)

A Brief History of Debian Appendix A: The Debian Manifesto Source: https://www.debian.org/doc/manuals/project-history/ap-manifesto.en.html



Police Confirm Ian Murdock Arrest Before Threatened Suicide Source: http://sfbay.ca/2015/12/31/police-confirm-ian-murdock-arrest-before-threatened-suicide/ Additional Info: http://observer.com/2016/01/debian-founders-last-tweets-about-a-police-encounter-saved-on-archive-is/ http://techaeris.com/2016/01/01/ian-murdock-did-have-an-altercation-with-police-before-his-death/



Bug That Can Leak Crypto Keys Patched in OpenSSH Source: http://arstechnica.com/security/2016/01/bug-that-can-leak-crypto-keys-just-fixed-in-widely-used-openssh/ Additional Info: http://seclists.org/oss-sec/2016/q1/97



Rubik's Cube is Solved in Just Over 1 Second Using Linux Additional Info: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ixTddQQ2Hs4



Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)

KLog 0.9.2.3 Now in Japanese and With an Icon Source: http://jaime.robles.es/



Bug#812407: RM: cwirc -- ROM; zero popcon, dep removed Source: https://www.mail-archive.com/debian-bugs-dist@lists.debian.org/msg1391092.html Additinal Info: http://myspace.voo.be/pcoupard/cwirc/



Adventures at the Northern Colorado Hamfest with KD0RG

Adventures in SSTV with K5TUX

Music

"Simple Parts" by Sick of Sarah, courtesy of MySpace Source: https://myspace.com/sickofsarah/music/song/simple-parts-75270738-83022386 Running Time: 3:18 Release Date: September 2010 Country: USA



Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)

Indiegogo Generosity Campaign for Hamvention 2016 Is Go Source: http://www.generosity.com/education-fundraising/linux-in-the-ham-shack-at-hamvention-2016



Dead of Winter Ham Radio Event

Everything Hamradio Podcast Source: http://www.everythinghamradio.com/2016/01/ethpodcast-dstar/



Comment on Episode #155 from Gary, KC3PO Additional Info: http://w8mrc.com/docs/presentations/HSMM-MESH-Web.pdf



Voice Mail from Matthew Williams, KD9BWJ

Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

Grünkernsuppe (Traditional German Spelt Soup)

Description On Saturday, Russ and I traveled to Kansas City to do some shopping at IKEA, visit Weston Brewing in Weston, Missouri (we're enjoying beverages from there at this very moment), and visit the “Steamboat Arabia” museum. At the end of our day we enjoyed a lovely meal at Grünauer restaurant in a Frisco freight building behind beautiful Union Station. Because we dined there during Kansas City's Restaurant Week we had a 3 course meal to enjoy. This was the dish that Russ chose for his first course. The rest of the meal was average until we got to the Salted Caramel Pot de Creme we had for dessert. While it is not something we've made at home before, it WILL be something we do in the very near future. I love soup in the winter, especially with Pot de Creme for dessert.



Ingredients ¼ cup Butter 1 small Onion, minced 1 large Carrot, minced 6 fresh Mushrooms, minced 6 oz. Spelt berries, crushed 4 cups Broth (your choice of vegetable, chicken or beef) ¼ cup “Real Bacon Bits” (or a few pieces fried then crumbled) – optional (or cooked and diced chicken, cooked sausage... the choices are endless!) ½ cup Cream Salt and pepper to taste



Directions Over medium heat, sauté vegetables in the butter until beginning to get soft. Add crushed spelt berries to the vegetable mixture and saute for a few moments to release flavor. Do not burn the berries. If the berries begin to brown, remove from heat immediately. Add broth and meat to the vegetable/berry medley and simmer over low heat for approximately 2 hours. Remove from heat. Garnish each bowl with salt, pepper and a drizzle of cream over the top of the soup. You will stir the cream in just before you eat it. This recipe will make 4-6 servings.



Notes Spelt berries (NOT flour) can be purchased at your local natural food store. Or you can get it online or locally through akin.com. Amazon carries it as well. Look for “Bob's Red Mill Spelt Berries." This soup is very forgiving regarding the ingredients. Leave meat out, leave vegetables out, add different (or more) meat, add different (or more) veggies; the choice is yours. As the recipe is written, it is a brothy soup similar to chicken noodle soup in taste and consistency. If you'd like a thicker soup, you can puree' everything together.



Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)

