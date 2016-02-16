Show Notes #162: Mumbo Gumbo

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)

Tom Gallagher, NY2RF, Will Succeed David Sumner, K1ZZ as ARRL CEO Source: http://www.arrl.org/news/tom-gallagher-ny2rf-will-succeed-david-sumner-k1zz-as-arrl-ceo



FEMA Issues Call for Youth Council Members Source: http://www.arrl.org/news/view/fema-issues-call-for-youth-council-members Additional Info: http://www.ready.gov/youth-preparedness-council



Militias Use Radio Frequencies Source: https://radiofreeq.wordpress.com/2016/01/19/militia-radio-frequencies/



Classic Game Console Targeted Amateur Radio Operators

Source: http://www.retrogamenetwork.com/2014/10/11/newly-discovered-unreleased-atari-2600-prototype-was-to-be-music-for-the-amateur-radio-operator/

Segment 2 (Open Source)

Linux Foundation Quietly Scraps Individual Memberships Source: http://bit.ly/1RQI9YZ



A Look at Solus Linux 1.0 Source: https://solus-project.com



Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)

New Year, New Hamlib -- Yeah! Source: http://sourceforge.net/projects/hamlib/files/hamlib/3.0.1/



Future Development of CQRLOG Source: https://www.cqrlog.com/ Additional Info: https://www.cqrlog.com/forum/6



A WXBot Revisit

Building WSPR on Debian 8 "Jessie"

Music

"Simple Mind" by Allie Farris from the Allie Farris EP, courtesy of Jamendo. Source: https://www.jamendo.com/track/1308982/simple-mind Running Time: 3:06 Location: Nashville, Tennessee, United States Release Date: March 2014



Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)

Northeast Louisiana Hamfest on April 16, 2016 Additional Info: http://twincityhams.org/hamfest.html



Samuel Morse 156th Birthday Special Event: February 27-28, 2016 Additional Info: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ema6k0jUvs



Voice Mail from Doug, N6LMX

Google+ Community Post from John McGrath

Google+ Community Post from Matt Huber Additional Info: https://www.bunsenlabs.org/



Google+ Community Post from Koos, PD4KH https://launchpad.net/~kamalmostafa/+archive/ubuntu/trustedqsl http://www.arrl.org/tqsl-download



Comment on Episode #159 from Julian, OH8STN https://youtu.be/Fkrsf13sTco http://www.wolphi.com/interface/



Comment on Episode #161 from Gary, KC3PO Additional Info: http://blog.websourcing.fr/files/2011/01/evolution-linux-distributions.jpg



Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

Cajun Corn and Bacon Maque Choux

Description Tomorrow is Fat Tuesday, which means that Mardi Gras is coming to a close. Recently we had the opportunity to enjoy a dinner with Matt, KD9BWJ, at Zydeco's in Mooresville, Indiana, which is co-owned by Carter "Hutch" Hutchinson, K9KJN, who also cooks a lot of the wonderful food. Hutch joined us for Episode #131 back in June of 2014. While I am positive he is going to cringe at my recipe this week, we love this dish.



Ingredients 4 cups frozen corn, defrosted (or 6 ears corn, husked and cleaned) 1/4 cup milk 2 tablespoons vegetable oil 1 large onion, thinly sliced 1 cup green bell pepper, chopped 1 large fresh tomato, chopped (or use one 14oz can diced tomatoes, drained) Salt to taste Cayenne pepper 1/4 cup chopped green onions 8 strips crisply cooked bacon, crumbled (or 1/2 cup real bacon bits)



Directions Place corn in a medium bowl (If using fresh corn, cut corn off the cobs by thinly slicing across the tops of the kernels; place in a medium bowl. Cut across the kernels again to release milk from the corn), and use a spoon to smash the kernals a bit to get them to release the milk contained within, once you are finished with the corn, add milk to the bowl of corn. Set aside. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and green pepper, cook until onion is transparent, about 5 to 8 minutes. Combine the corn and milk mixture with the tomatoes and add to the onion mixture. Reduce heat to medium low and cook 20 minutes longer, stirring frequently to prevent sticking. Do not boil. Season with salt and cayenne pepper. Lower heat, cover skillet and cook 5 to 10 minutes longer. Stir in green onions and bacon. Remove from heat and serve.



Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)

Facebook Grant Hopper



Google+ Alan Marote Jeff Hanscom



Twitter @_Scott_Meyer @KE4KE @wa1ibg

