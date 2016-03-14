LHS Episode #164: Ancient Antenna Modeling

We're done with the editing of Episode #164 and here it is for your listening pleasure. In this episode, your hosts tackle topics from Bugbook computers to permanent amateur radio licenses, from Turing phones to Raspberry Pi computers and from antenna modeling software to lobster on pizza. We hope everyone will find something to enjoy. Please let us know by sending us feedback. We'd love to hear from you.
73 de The LHS Crew
LHS Episode #164 (MP3) [ 1:03:17 | 28.97 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #164 (OGG) [ 1:03:17 | 34.88 MB ] Download
I used to work for Jon Titus, now KZ1G, who was one of the guys who was one of the guys who started the Blacksburg Group, the publisher of the Bug Books.