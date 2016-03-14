Podcast RSS Feeds

LHS Episode #164: Ancient Antenna Modeling

AncientAntennaModelingWe're done with the editing of Episode #164 and here it is for your listening pleasure. In this episode, your hosts tackle topics from Bugbook computers to permanent amateur radio licenses, from Turing phones to Raspberry Pi computers and from antenna modeling software to lobster on pizza. We hope everyone will find something to enjoy. Please let us know by sending us feedback. We'd love to hear from you.

73 de The LHS Crew

LHS Episode #164 (MP3) [ 1:03:17 | 28.97 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #164 (OGG) [ 1:03:17 | 34.88 MB ] Download
March 14th, 2016 | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

1 comment to LHS Episode #164: Ancient Antenna Modeling

  • Dan KB6NU
    April 18, 2016 at 7:36 pm

    I used to work for Jon Titus, now KZ1G, who was one of the guys who was one of the guys who started the Blacksburg Group, the publisher of the Bug Books.

