LHS Episode #165: Knifey Spoony

KnifeySpoonyWe're back at it again, producing podcasts, drinking, laughing, having way too much fun. We hope you do at least a couple of those things when you listen to the show. This time around the topics include the UK selling spectrum, a California university ham factory, cartoons, a Debian Summer of Code project, tax reimbursement for FOSS developers, Firefox Servo, upcoming hamfests and a whole lot more. Thanks for tuning in--and please don't forget our LHS Hamvention 2016 Generosity Campaign campaign. Hamvention 2016 is less than two months away.

73 de The LHS Crew

 

LHS Episode #165 (MP3) [ 1:00:07 | 27.52 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #165 (OGG) [ 1:00:07 | 33.6 MB ] Download
March 28th, 2016 | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

