Show Notes #164: Ancient Antenna Modeling

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)

Bugbook Computer Museum Moves to the Computer Museum of America Source: http://bugbookmuseum.blogrspot.com/2016/01/bugbook-computer-museum-is-moving-to.html Additional Info: http://www.qsotoday.com/podcasts/kk4ww



FCC Seeks Comments on Petition to Grant Lifetime Amateur Radio Licenses Source: http://www.arrl.org/news/view/fcc-seeks-comments-on-petition-to-grant-lifetime-amateur-radio-licenses



Sage Advice for the New Ham Source: http://hackaday.com/2016/03/05/sage-advice-for-the-new-ham Additional Info: http://k0mcg.net/2016/02/amateur-radio-101-what-why-and-how



First Solid-State Transmitter to Span the Atlantic Now Part of ARRL Historical Collection Source: http://www.arrl.org/news/first-solid-state-transmitter-to-span-the-atlantic-now-part-of-arrl-historical-collection Additional Info: https://sourceforge.net/projects/kb1oiq-andysham http://www.americanradiohistory.com/Archive-Radio-News/50s/Radio-News-1957-02.pdf



Segment 2 (Open Source)

The Turing Phone will Ship with Sailfish OS, not Android Source: http://www.engadget.com/2016/02/02/the-turing-phone-will-ship-with-sailfish-os-not-android Additional Info: https://blog.jolla.com/jolla-tablet-closure https://www.turingphone.com



Raspberry Pi 3 adds Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Speed but Still Costs $35 Source: http://www.pcworld.com/article/3038992/hardware/faster-raspberry-pi-3-available-for-35-with-64-bit-processor-wi-fi.html



Micosoft is Bringing SQL Server to Linux Source: http://techcrunch.com/2016/03/07/microsoft-is-bringing-sql-server-to-linux



Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)

Debian Bug report logs - #815708 RFP: twHamQTH - callsign look up using HamQTH.com database Source: https://bugs.debian.org/cgi-bin/bugreport.cgi?bug=815708 Additional Info: https://www.debian.org/devel/wnpp



Antenna Modeling Software YagiMax (MS-DOS) Source: http://drop.fakap.net/files/yagimax.zip Additional Info: http://www.dosbox.com 4nec2 (Windows) Source: http://www.qsl.net/4nec2 nec2c and xnec2c (Linux) Source: http://www.qsl.net/5b4az Jiffy (Linux) Source: ftp://ftp.funet.fi/pub/ham/antenna/NEC/W5GFE.tar.gz Yagi Modeler Applet (Java) Source: http://fermi.la.asu.edu/w9cf/yagipub/index.html Calculador de Antenas (Linux) Source: https://sourceforge.net/projects/calculador-de-antenas HamCALC (MS-DOS) Source: http://www.cq-amateur-radio.com/cq_ham_calc/cq_ham_calc.html



Music

"Whiskey Woman" by Arrow & Olive from the album Arrow & Olive, courtesy of Jamendo. Source: https://www.jamendo.com/track/1304425/whiskey-woman Additional Info: https://www.facebook.com/arrowandolive Location: Nashville, Tennessee, USA Released: December 2015 Running Time: 2:42



Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)

Linux in the Ham Shack Generosity Campaign Source: https://www.generosity.com/education-fundraising/linux-in-the-ham-shack-at-hamvention-2016



OARS Hamfest on Saturday, March 26, 2016 Source: http://www.w0oar.com



Northeast Louisiana Hamfest on Saturday, April 16, 2016

Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

Lobster Pizza

Description This is a recipe for lobster pizza that is similar to the kind you might find on the appetizer menu at Red Lobster. The end result is not exactly the same but we find it's almost better than the "real" thing.

Ingredients 1 flour tortilla (per pizza) Roasted Garlic Butter (either store bought- Land O' Lakes, or homemade) 2 tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese 4 oz. drained roma tomatoes (approx. 2-3 tomatoes) diced 3/8" 2 tbsp. fresh basil cut in 1/8" julienne strips 2 oz. lobster meat cut in 1/2" - 3/4" chunks (imitation works well, as does crab meat) 1/2 cup Italian six-cheese blend



Directions Heat oven to 450 degrees. Lightly brush entire top side of tortilla with garlic butter. Sprinkle two tablespoons Parmesan cheese over the garlic butter. After draining the diced tomatoes, sprinkle evenly over Parmesan cheese. To julienne the basil, wash it and shake off excess water. Pick off leaves and stack on top of one another. Using a chef's knife, cut into 1/8" strips. Do not chop. Sprinkle evenly over the diced tomatoes. Make sure lobster meat is cut into 1/2" - 3/4" chunks. Portion lobster meat, drain it and then sprinkle it evenly over the tomatoes. Sprinkle the Italian six-cheese blend evenly over the diced tomatoes. Refrigerate until ready to cook. Brush a pizza pan lightly with vegetable oil and sprinkle lightly with ground black pepper and kosher salt. When oven is ready, place pizza on pan and cook approximately five to eight minutes. Remove from pan and cut into eight wedges. Squeeze fresh lemon over pizza for extra flavor and serve. Tip: Be sure you drain the tomatoes and the lobster meat before sprinkling them over the pizza shell. Otherwise your pizza will turn out soggy.



Roasted Garlic Butter

Ingredients 1 bulb of garlic 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil 1/4 lb butter



Directions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Cut about a half inch off the top of the garlic bulb. Place the bulb in a small baking dish. Drizzle the top with the olive oil. Cover the dish with aluminum foil and bake for one hour. Set the butter out to soften as you put the garlic in the oven. When the garlic is done, let it cool enough to handle. You should be able to just squeeze the cloves out of the husk. Put the softened butter and the garlic cloves in a mixing bowl and mix together until thoroughly integrated. To store, scrape the mixture onto a piece of parchment or wax paper, roll into a fat, sausage shaped log and the twist the ends shut.



Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)

