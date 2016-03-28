Show Notes #165: Knifey Spoony

Heat oven to 350°F.

Pour half the salsa into a 13x9-inch baking dish sprayed with cooking spray.

Toss chicken with dressing; spoon 1/3 cup down center of each tortilla, then roll up. Place, seam sides down, over salsa in dish; cover with remaining salsa. Top with cheese; cover.

Bake 15 to 20 min. or until heated through.