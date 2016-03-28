Show Notes #165: Knifey Spoony

Listen Now
Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)
- UK to Sell 750 MHz of Radio Spectrum
- UC Berkeley Trains and Tests Hundreds of New Hams
- ARRL Urges FCC Not to Impose Overbroad Notification Requirement
Segment 2 (Open Source)
- Animation Software Used by Studio Ghibli Will Soon Be Free
- Mozilla's New Servo Browser Will Be Released in June 2016
- NY Bill Would Provide Tax Credit for Open Source Contributors
Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)
- Debian Summer of Code 2016 - Ham Radio Transceiver
- Adventures with the Debian HRPB
Music
Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)
- HamCon Colorado 2016
- Debian Hams consider attending Friedrichshafen
- Software Defined Radio Academy 2016
- Generosity Campaign for Hamvention 2016
Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)
- Verde Chicken Enchiladas
- Ingredients
- Directions
Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)
- Facebook
- Google+
- Twitter
