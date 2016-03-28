Podcast RSS Feeds

Show Notes #165: Knifey Spoony

Listen Now

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)
Segment 2 (Open Source)
Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)
  • Adventures with the Debian HRPB

Music

Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)
  • Generosity Campaign for Hamvention 2016

Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

  • Verde Chicken Enchiladas
  • Description
    • Russ and I are both big fans of Mexican food, and I am always happy with a quick and easy recipe, like the one I'm featuring this week.  I have not personally tried this recipe, YET, but it was shared with me by a friend who RAVES about it... so I imagine it will be something happening very soon in our kitchen.
  • Ingredients
    • 1 1/2 cups Verde Salsa (Taco Bell brand is what i use), divided
    • 4 cups shredded cooked chicken 
    • 1/2 cup Southwest Ranch Dressing (I use Kraft)
    • 12 corn tortillas (6 inch), warmed
    • 1 cup Mexican Style Finely Shredded Four Cheese (I use Kraft)
  •  Directions
    • Heat oven to 350°F. Pour half the salsa into a 13x9-inch baking dish sprayed with cooking spray. Toss chicken with dressing; spoon 1/3 cup down center of each tortilla, then roll up. Place, seam sides down, over salsa in dish; cover with remaining salsa. Top with cheese; cover. Bake 15 to 20 min. or until heated through.

Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)

  • Facebook
    • Gary Horlick
    • Anastiel Grex
  • Google+
    • Magus Crowley
    • monsterb
  • Twitter
    • @aPaCRNA
    • @hubbardjw
    • @ProLinuxNet
March 28th, 2016

