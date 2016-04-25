LHS Episode #167: Manky Git

Greetings and salutations. We have another fantastic episode of Linux in the Ham Shack for you this fortnight. In it, the hosts discuss World Amateur Radio Day, UFOs, the Mumblehard botnet, programming, Git, pulseaudio, QSSTV and so...much...MORE. Thanks for tuning in; and please don't forget our Generosity Campaign. Donate if you can. We'd love to see everyone in Dayton this year.

73 de The LHS Crew

P.S. Sorry, we had some audio jitter in the recording this time around. Hopefully the episode is still listenable. We'll get it straightened out for the next one.