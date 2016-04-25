Podcast RSS Feeds

Streaming Audio

LHS Voice Line

+1-909-LHS-SHOW
Call us and leave a message with your questions, thoughts or suggestions and we'll put you on the air!

Join the Mailing List

Stay up to date with important information about the show, contests, live events and more. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Become a Member

Membership has its rewards. Sign up for less than $2.00 per month and receive members-only content, free swag and more. CLICK HERE for details.

Please Visit Our Sponsor

«  
  »

LHS Episode #167: Manky Git

manky_scots_gitGreetings and salutations. We have another fantastic episode of Linux in the Ham Shack for you this fortnight. In it, the hosts discuss World Amateur Radio Day, UFOs, the Mumblehard botnet, programming, Git, pulseaudio, QSSTV and so...much...MORE. Thanks for tuning in; and please don't forget our Generosity Campaign. Donate if you can. We'd love to see everyone in Dayton this year.

73 de The LHS Crew

P.S. Sorry, we had some audio jitter in the recording this time around. Hopefully the episode is still listenable. We'll get it straightened out for the next one.

April 25th, 2016 | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack - No Music Feed

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.