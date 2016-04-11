Show Notes #166: American Top 40

Listen Now

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)

Unidentified Spy Radio Set Source: http://www.cryptomuseum.com/spy/301576/index.htm



VK0EK 50 Thousand QSO’s! – Update 2 April, 1202z Source: http://www.dxcoffee.com/eng/2016/vk0ek-heard-island-expedition



New Radio Antenna Avoids Unwanted Signals Source: http://www.southgatearc.org/news/2016/april/new_radio_antenna_avoids_unwanted_signals.htm Additional Info: http://physicsworld.com/cws/article/news/2016/mar/29/new-radio-antenna-avoids-unwanted-signals



Segment 2 (Open Source)

Linux at 25: Q&A With Linus Torvalds Source: http://spectrum.ieee.org/computing/software/linux-at-25-qa-with-linus-torvalds



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) New Features Source: https://wiki.ubuntu.com/XenialXerus/ReleaseNotes



Debian 8.4 Released Source: https://www.debian.org/News/2016/20160402



LinuxGizmos is Now HackerBoards but We Still Love Tux Source: http://hackerboards.com/linuxgizmos-becomes-hackerboards-com-but-we-still-love-tux



Aquaris M10 Ubuntu Edition Pre-Order Source: https://store.bq.com/gl/ubuntu-edition/?utm_source=tiendabq&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=ubuntueditionaquarism10



Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)

NW Digital Radio announces UDRC Price and Availability Source: http://nwdigitalradio.com/udrc-price-and-availability Additional Info: http://nwdigitalradio.com/a-short-udrx-and-udrc-update-from-microhams-2016 https://www.yaesu.com/pdf/DR1-X_Installation_Program_Final.pdf



Amateur Packet Radio Node for Linux and AMPRNet Source: https://sourceforge.net/projects/uronode Additional Info: http://www.ampr.org http://www.ampr.org/pdf/brieflook.pdf



A Brief Tutorial on Building Software from Source

Music

"Chaotic" by Antenna Trash from the album X Seconds of Groove, courtesy of Jamendo. Source: https://www.jamendo.com/track/204187/chaotic



Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)

E-mail from Steve, KD0IJP Additional Info: http://jaqque.sbih.org/kplug/apt-pinning.html



Google+ Message from John McGrath

Comment on Episode #163 from Jeremy, KD5HQN

Comment on Episode #163 from Johnny, N4JEK Additional Info: http://www.computerworld.com/article/3030564/microsoft-windows/microsoft-uses-the-force-you-will-upgrade-to-windows-10.html



Facebook comment from Petro Kartsakis

Facebook message from ?Darren King

Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

Tiramisu Cheesecake

Description I love Tiramisu, but can't make it at home because it's very hard to find Ladyfinger Pastries in a rural area. SO, I stumbled across this recipe today, and it seems like it might be worth giving it a shot... and it appears to be super simple, so that's another huge plus! 🙂



Ingredients 1 package (12 ounces) vanilla wafers teaspoons instant coffee granules, divided tablespoons hot water, divided 4 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened 1 cup sugar 1 cup (8 ounces) sour cream 4 large eggs, lightly beaten 1 cup whipped topping 1 tablespoon baking cocoa



Directions Preheat oven to 325°. Layer half of the wafers in a greased 13x9-inch baking dish. In a small bowl, dissolve 2 teaspoons coffee granules in 2 tablespoons hot water; brush 1 tablespoon mixture over wafers. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Beat in sour cream. Add eggs; beat on low speed just until blended. Remove half of the filling to another bowl. Dissolve remaining coffee granules in remaining hot water; stir into one portion of filling. Spread over wafers. Layer remaining wafers over top; brush with remaining dissolved granules. Spread with remaining filling. Bake 40-45 minutes or until center is almost set. Cool on a wire rack 10 minutes. Loosen sides from dish with a knife. Cool 1 hour longer. Refrigerate overnight, covering when completely cooled. To serve, spread with whipped topping. Dust with cocoa. Yield: 12 servings.



Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)

Facebook Humberto Toval Sylvain Descoteaux Duex Robert Lee Bryan Simm



Google+ Jonathan Straub



Twitter @benlandis @HB9FXQ @SM0RUX @KC9YJP

