Show Notes #166: American Top 40

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)

Segment 2 (Open Source)

Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)

  • A Brief Tutorial on Building Software from Source

Music

Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)

  • Google+ Message from John McGrath
  • Comment on Episode #163 from Jeremy, KD5HQN
  • Facebook comment from Petro Kartsakis
  • Facebook message from ?Darren King

Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

  • Tiramisu Cheesecake
  • Description
    • I love Tiramisu, but can't make it at home because it's very hard to find Ladyfinger Pastries in a rural area. SO, I stumbled across this recipe today, and it seems like it might be worth giving it a shot... and it appears to be super simple, so that's another huge plus! 🙂
  • Ingredients
    • 1 package (12 ounces) vanilla wafers
    • teaspoons instant coffee granules, divided
    • tablespoons hot water, divided
    • 4 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened
    • 1 cup sugar
    • 1 cup (8 ounces) sour cream
    • 4 large eggs, lightly beaten
    • 1 cup whipped topping
    • 1 tablespoon baking cocoa
  • Directions
    • Preheat oven to 325°. Layer half of the wafers in a greased 13x9-inch baking dish. In a small bowl, dissolve 2 teaspoons coffee granules in 2 tablespoons hot water; brush 1 tablespoon mixture over wafers. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Beat in sour cream. Add eggs; beat on low speed just until blended. Remove half of the filling to another bowl. Dissolve remaining coffee granules in remaining hot water; stir into one portion of filling. Spread over wafers. Layer remaining wafers over top; brush with remaining dissolved granules. Spread with remaining filling. Bake 40-45 minutes or until center is almost set. Cool on a wire rack 10 minutes. Loosen sides from dish with a knife. Cool 1 hour longer. Refrigerate overnight, covering when completely cooled. To serve, spread with whipped topping. Dust with cocoa. Yield: 12 servings.

Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)

  • Facebook
    • Humberto Toval
    • Sylvain Descoteaux Duex
    • Robert Lee
    • Bryan Simm
  • Google+
    • Jonathan Straub
  • Twitter
    • @benlandis
    • @HB9FXQ
    • @SM0RUX
    • @KC9YJP
  • Mailing List
    • Kirk
April 11th, 2016 | Category: Show Notes

