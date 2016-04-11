Show Notes #166: American Top 40

Listen Now
Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)
- Unidentified Spy Radio Set
- VK0EK 50 Thousand QSO’s! – Update 2 April, 1202z
- New Radio Antenna Avoids Unwanted Signals
Segment 2 (Open Source)
- Linux at 25: Q&A With Linus Torvalds
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) New Features
- Debian 8.4 Released
- LinuxGizmos is Now HackerBoards but We Still Love Tux
- Aquaris M10 Ubuntu Edition Pre-Order
Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)
- NW Digital Radio announces UDRC Price and Availability
- Amateur Packet Radio Node for Linux and AMPRNet
- A Brief Tutorial on Building Software from Source
Music
- "Chaotic" by Antenna Trash from the album X Seconds of Groove, courtesy of Jamendo.
Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)
- E-mail from Steve, KD0IJP
- Google+ Message from John McGrath
- Comment on Episode #163 from Jeremy, KD5HQN
- Comment on Episode #163 from Johnny, N4JEK
- Facebook comment from Petro Kartsakis
- Facebook message from ?Darren King
