Show Notes #167: Manky Git

Russ LOVES pepperoni, and anything Italian, and I LOVE stuffed chicken breasts. There are so many things you can do with them, you never really run out of options. This recipe is another one that has been a while since I've prepared, but Russ loved it. It's great served with a side of pasta with some tomato sauce on it, a salad and some piping hot garlic bread! And this is a easy dish to prepare! Double thumbs-up!