Show Notes #167: Manky Git

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)
- April 18th Is World Amateur Radio Day
- Source: http://www.iaru.org/world-amateur-radio-day.html
- Additional Info:
- American Airlines UFO Report Caught on Ham Radio
A ham radio user caught what appears to be a UFO report near Nephi, Utah while monitoring airline communications between commercial airliners and the control tower. The conversation was not recorded. However, UFO researchers were able to get a copy of the transmission from the Federal Aviation Administration in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.
Source: http://www.openminds.tv/american-airlines-ufo-report-caught-on-ham-radio/36840
- International Marconi Day is April 23, 2016
- Source: http://www.national-awareness-days.com/international-marconi-day.html
- Additional Info: http://gx4crc.com/imd-stations
Segment 2 (Open Source)
- Mumblehard Takedown Ends Army of Spamming Linux Servers
- LHS Summer of Code
- Quick Git Tutorial
Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)
- Adventures in PulseAudio
- apt-get install pulseaudio-utils
- pactl load-module module-native-protocol-tcp auth-ip-acl= auth-anonymous=1
- ssh -CX hamshack "/usr/bin/grig -m 204 -r /dev/ttyUSB0 -s 57600 -d 0"
- pactl load-module module-loopback latency_msec=1
- /usr/local/bin/pa-loop
#!/bin/bash if [ "${1}" == "on" ]; then /usr/bin/pactl load-module module-loopback latency_msec=1 elif [ "${1}" == "off" ]; then /usr/bin/pactl unload-module module-loopback else echo -e "\nUsage: $(/usr/bin/basename ${0}) [off|on]\n" fi exit 0
- Debian Hamradio Handbook Project
- Source: https://www.debian.org/doc/manuals/hamradio-handbook
- Additional Info: https://alioth.debian.org/projects/ddp
- QSSTV 9.1.5 Is Now the Official Version
- Source: http://users.telenet.be/on4qz
Music
- "Safe and Warm in Hunter's Arms" by Roller Genoa, B-side of the single Little Liar, courtesy of Jamendo.
Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)
- E-mail from Geno Anderson, BX8AAD
- Hamvention 2016 and the Generosity Campaign
- OMIK 64th Anniversary Convention
- Source: http://www.omikradio.org
- Additional Info: http://www.omikradio.org/pdf/2016OMIK64annualconventioninfo.pdf
- International Vacuum Tube Museum
- Source: http://vacuumtubemuseum.org
- 23rd Annual Tcl/Tk Conference
- Fo Time Gets a Makeover
- Source: http://www.hamradio360.com
- Bulgarian Amateur Radio Meeting and Technical Exhibition
Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)
- Pepperoni-Stuffed Chicken Breasts
- Description
- Russ LOVES pepperoni, and anything Italian, and I LOVE stuffed chicken breasts. There are so many things you can do with them, you never really run out of options. This recipe is another one that has been a while since I've prepared, but Russ loved it. It's great served with a side of pasta with some tomato sauce on it, a salad and some piping hot garlic bread! And this is a easy dish to prepare! Double thumbs-up!
- Ingredients
- 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts
- 12 slices pepperoni
- 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- Cooking spray (like Pam)
- 1/4 cup Italian style panko crispy bread crumbs
- Directions
- Heat oven to 375°F. Line cookie sheet with foil. Place chicken breasts flat on cutting surface. With knife parallel to cutting surface, cut lengthwise slit in each chicken breast, forming a pocket, keeping other 3 sides intact. Stuff each chicken breast with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese, pressing edges of each chicken breast to seal. Place chicken breasts on cookie sheet. Spray tops of chicken with cooking spray. Sprinkle bread crumbs evenly over chicken breasts. Spray with cooking spray. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until juice of chicken is clear when center of thickest part is cut (at least 165°F).
