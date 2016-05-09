LHS Episode #168: Nerdgasm

It's a brand new episode of Linux in the Ham Shack! We know you're excited. We have a shiny new co-host in this episode and we talk about a whole bunch-a stuff: 100-year-old ham, high-power amplifiers, people who make more money than we do, SDR, broadcasting software, Ubuntu, DMR and so so so so much more. Thanks for listening. Qapla'!

73 de The LHS Crew