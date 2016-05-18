LHS Episode #169: The Fukutoku Bank Robbery

Hello, listeners! We're putting out our latest episode of Linux in the Ham Shack just before Hamvention. We have great topics tonight including hams suing hams, the fight between Oracle and Google, antenna and kit building, mobile operation and so much more. Don't forget that we WILL be at the Dayton Hamvention this year in the East Hall, booth 625. Also, please note that we could still use your help in defraying some of our Hamvention expenses. If you'd like to donate (and maybe pick up some cool LHS swag in the process), please click on our Generosity Campaign link. See you there!
73 de The LHS Crew
LHS Episode #169 (MP3) [ 1:03:59 | 29.29 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #169 (OGG) [ 1:03:59 | 34.17 MB ] Download
What’s with everyone dropping direct RSS feeds to direct audio downloads. I have dropped 1/3 of my podcast because I am tired going to their home page and hunting for the download links.
Pain in the ass.nothing personal,I leave this at other sites.
They say tuff tity.
Time for me to move on to other things.
ae5oo
Hi, Don.
I’m not sure what this is in reference to. Our RSS feeds are linked on the main page of our web site and also available via Stitcher, iTunes and Google Music. We strongly believe in RSS and will always publish an episode feed.
73, Russ, K5TUX
Great music!! Ought to have link in show notes.
—
73, wb5vqx