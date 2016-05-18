Podcast RSS Feeds

LHS Episode #169: The Fukutoku Bank Robbery

bank-robberyHello, listeners! We're putting out our latest episode of Linux in the Ham Shack just before Hamvention. We have great topics tonight including hams suing hams, the fight between Oracle and Google, antenna and kit building, mobile operation and so much more. Don't forget that we WILL be at the Dayton Hamvention this year in the East Hall, booth 625. Also, please note that we could still use your help in defraying some of our Hamvention expenses. If you'd like to donate (and maybe pick up some cool LHS swag in the process), please click on our Generosity Campaign link. See you there!

73 de The LHS Crew

LHS Episode #169 (MP3) [ 1:03:59 | 29.29 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #169 (OGG) [ 1:03:59 | 34.17 MB ] Download
May 18th, 2016 | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

3 comments to LHS Episode #169: The Fukutoku Bank Robbery

  • Don
    May 25, 2016 at 3:01 pm

    What’s with everyone dropping direct RSS feeds to direct audio downloads. I have dropped 1/3 of my podcast because I am tired going to their home page and hunting for the download links.
    Pain in the ass.nothing personal,I leave this at other sites.
    They say tuff tity.
    Time for me to move on to other things.
    ae5oo

  • Russ K5TUX
    May 26, 2016 at 12:41 am

    Hi, Don.

    I’m not sure what this is in reference to. Our RSS feeds are linked on the main page of our web site and also available via Stitcher, iTunes and Google Music. We strongly believe in RSS and will always publish an episode feed.

    73, Russ, K5TUX

  • Mike
    June 25, 2016 at 2:38 am

    Great music!! Ought to have link in show notes.


    73, wb5vqx

