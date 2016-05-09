Show Notes #168: Nerdgasm

Listen Now

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)

Ham Radio Enthusiast Holly Bevan Turns 100 Source: http://www.capitalgazette.com/neighborhoods/ph-ac-gn-kathys-people-0326-20160323-story.html



LNR Precision Fundraising on Kickstarter Source: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1808436450/ham-amateur-radio-qrp-transceiver-manufacturing-an Additional Info: http://www.kb6nu.com/lnr-to-raise-funds-via-kickstarter http://forums.qrz.com/index.php?threads/lnr-precision-kickstarter-project.521419 https://www.reddit.com/r/amateurradio/comments/4gj60l/lnr_precision_mountain_topper_kickstarter_campaign



Adventures in KiwiSDR Source: http://www.jks.com/KiwiSDR Additional Info: https://dl.dropboxusercontent.com/u/68809050/KiwiSDR/KiwiSDR.design.review.pdf



Segment 2 (Open Source)

Opera Developer 38.0 Released Source: http://www.opera.com/blogs/desktop/2016/04/free-vpn-integrated-opera-for-windows-mac



Signal Desktop Beta now Public Source: https://github.com/WhisperSystems



Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)

Updating the Shack Linux Box to 16.04

Digital Mobile Radio (DMR)

Additional Info http://www.taitradioacademy.com/courses/introduction-to-digital-mobile-radio http://download.prgm.org/dl5di-soft/dmrplus/documentation/DMR+Linux-Packages.pdf

Additional Info

Music

"It's Me" by Roma Agishev from the album Alibi, courtesy of Jamendo. Source: https://www.jamendo.com/track/566209/it-s-me



Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)

Generosity Campaign, Hamvention 2016 Source: https://www.generosity.com/education-fundraising/linux-in-the-ham-shack-at-hamvention-2016



LimeSDR Looking for Crowdsourced Funding Source: https://www.crowdsupply.com/lime-micro/limesdr



Comment on Episode #166 from Bruce, VE2GZI Additional Info: http://mmdvm.blogspot.ca



Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

Easy Napoleons

Description While I am a cake decorator by day, Russ and I aren't huge fans (anymore, anyway) of cake - but give us a yummy Napoleon and we're all over it. This recipe calls for the use of Vanilla pudding, but you can use ANY pudding that you desire (Lemon, Lime and Strawberry flavors are excellent). This would be perfect for a special occasion (especially something like Mother's Day, which is coming up in a few days - or Easter). The chocolate glaze is optional.



Ingredients 1 (17.3-ounce) package puff pastry (2 sheets) 2 (4-serving size) packages instant vanilla pudding and pie filling 1 3/4 cups milk, divided 1 (8-ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed 2 cups confectioners' sugar 1/4 teaspoon unsweetened cocoa



Directions Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Bake the puff pastry sheets according to the package directions; remove from the oven and allow to cool. In a medium bowl, combine the pudding mix and 1-1/2 cups milk. Whisk until thickened, then fold in the whipped topping. Spread the mixture over 1 layer of puff pastry. Place the other puff pastry flat side up over the pudding. Using a cookie sheet, press down lightly to evenly distribute the pudding and flatten the pastry just until the filling begins to ooze out the sides. Combine the confectioners' sugar and the remaining 1/4 cup milk; mix well. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the glaze in a small bowl; spread the remaining glaze over the top of the napoleon. Stir the cocoa into the reserved glaze; mix well. Drizzle over the glazed napoleon and chill for at least 3 hours before serving. Carefully cut into serving-sized pieces with a serrated knife.



