Show Notes #168: Nerdgasm

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)

Segment 2 (Open Source)

Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)

  • Updating the Shack Linux Box to 16.04

Music

Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)

Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

  • Easy Napoleons
  • Description
    • While I am a cake decorator by day, Russ and I aren't huge fans (anymore, anyway) of cake - but give us a yummy Napoleon and we're all over it. This recipe calls for the use of Vanilla pudding, but you can use ANY pudding that you desire (Lemon, Lime and Strawberry flavors are excellent). This would be perfect for a special occasion (especially something like Mother's Day, which is coming up in a few days - or Easter). The chocolate glaze is optional.
  • Ingredients
    • 1 (17.3-ounce) package puff pastry (2 sheets)
    • 2 (4-serving size) packages instant vanilla pudding and pie filling
    • 1 3/4 cups milk, divided
    • 1 (8-ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed
    • 2 cups confectioners' sugar
    • 1/4 teaspoon unsweetened cocoa
  • Directions
    • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Bake the puff pastry sheets according to the package directions; remove from the oven and allow to cool. In a medium bowl, combine the pudding mix and 1-1/2 cups milk. Whisk until thickened, then fold in the whipped topping. Spread the mixture over 1 layer of puff pastry. Place the other puff pastry flat side up over the pudding. Using a cookie sheet, press down lightly to evenly distribute the pudding and flatten the pastry just until the filling begins to ooze out the sides. Combine the confectioners' sugar and the remaining 1/4 cup milk; mix well. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the glaze in a small bowl; spread the remaining glaze over the top of the napoleon. Stir the cocoa into the reserved glaze; mix well. Drizzle over the glazed napoleon and chill for at least 3 hours before serving. Carefully cut into serving-sized pieces with a serrated knife.

Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)

  • Facebook
    • Torsten Harenberg
    • Robert Thomas
  • Google+
    • Torsten Harenberg
  • Twitter
    • @Morgan261
    • @WWEFANDW1
    • @HamRadio360
    • @HB9EHO
    • @JourneyMan1959
    • @RepairTechie1
    • @PrintulNoptii
    • @vfbanatoly
  • Mailing List
    • Wally Coker
May 9th, 2016 | Category: Show Notes

