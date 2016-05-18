Show Notes #169: The Fukutoku Bank Robbery

Listen Now

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)

Radio Amateur Sues NC PRN Over Ban Source: http://ncprn.net/?p=379 Additional Info: http://ncprn.net/?download=384 https://www.reddit.com/r/amateurradio/comments/4ipao1/north_carolina_repeater_network_is_being_sued_by



MO Amateur Petitions FCC for “Symbol Communication” Subbands Source: http://www.arrl.org/news/view/missouri-radio-amateur-petitions-fcc-to-designate-symbol-communication-subbands Additional Info: http://apps.fcc.gov/ecfs/hotdocket/list



New to Amateur Radio (Discussion) QRO or QRP Build vs Buy HT, Mobile, Base Additional Info: http://fivedash.com



Segment 2 (Open Source)

Two-Factor Authentication for Linux Source: https://www.linux.com/learn/how-set-2-factor-authentication-login-and-sudo



Linux Mint 18 Going 16.04 Source: https://www.reddit.com/r/LinuxActionShow/comments/4i84co/changes_to_upcoming_linux_mint_18/d2w1y5b Additional Info: http://www.omgubuntu.co.uk/2016/05/linux-mint-y-theme-default-18 http://www.omgubuntu.co.uk/2016/04/how-to-install-cinnamon-3-0-on-ubuntu



In Oracle v. Google, a Nerd Subculture Is on Trial Source: http://motherboard.vice.com/read/in-google-v-oracle-the-nerds-are-getting-owned

Additional Info: http://www.bizjournals.com/portland/blog/health-care-inc/2016/05/oregon-blasts-oracle-in-letter-to-congressional.html http://www.bizjournals.com/portland/blog/health-care-inc/2016/03/oracle-files-another-cover-oregon-lawsuit-to-force.html



Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)

Adventures with Winlink Additional Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Winlink https://sourceforge.net/projects/paclink-unix



Music

"Skeletons" by Heifervescent from the album Logic Decimator, courtesy of Jamendo. Source: https://www.jamendo.com/track/1328167/skeletons



Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)

Hamvention News and Rumors Additional Info: http://www.va3xpr.net/newradio-dual-band-multi-mode-radio http://www.newradio.eu http://forums.qrz.com/index.php?threads/new-yaesu-radio-ft-891.519943 http://www.gigaparts.com/Yaesu-FT-891-HF-6M-Transceiver.html



Voice Mail from Lord Drachenblut, KD9BWJ

Comment on Episode #164 from Dan, KB6NU

I used to work for Jon Titus, now KZ1G, who was one of the guys who was who started the Blacksburg Group, the publisher of the Bug Books.

Voice Mail from Doug, N6LMX Additional Info: https://www.pi-top.com http://www.thingiverse.com/thing:864547 http://makezine.com/projects/build-raspberry-pi-powered-linux-laptop-that-fits-your-pocket



Comment on Episode #168 from Johnny, N4JEK Additional Info: https://www.sourcefabric.org/en/airtime http://ardour.org https://www.linux.com/learn/professional-audio-production-linux



Google+ Feedback on Episode #166 from Bruce, VE2GZI Additional Info: http://www.mmdvm.com https://www.facebook.com/MMDVM https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=48zgbTZmcWc



Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

Mexican Corn Bread

Description This has been a favorite of our family for years, and we served it over the weekend at a Mexican-Themed party... and, as always, everyone raved about it! This is a VERY moist and sweet cornbread, so don't let the thought of "Ick... dry cornbread" turn you off from trying this one!



Ingredients 1 cup butter, melted 1 cup white sugar 4 eggs 1 (15 ounce) can cream-style corn 1 (4 ounce) can chopped green chile peppers, drained 1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese 1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese 1 cup all-purpose flour 1 cup yellow cornmeal 4 teaspoons baking powder 1/4 teaspoon salt



Directions Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking dish. In a large bowl, beat together butter and sugar. Beat in eggs one at a time. Blend in cream corn, chiles, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese. In a separate bowl, stir together flour, cornmeal, baking powder and salt. Add flour mixture to corn mixture; stir until smooth. Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake in preheated oven for 1 hour, until a toothpick inserted into center of the pan comes out clean.



Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)

Donations Torsten Harenberg



Facebook Unreadable Name from Fuchu, Tokyo Sylvain Arbour G. Brandon Hoyt Thomas Carroll



Google+ Rizaldi Yoseph Cyril Cooper Torsten Harenberg Yusuf Gundogmus



Twitter @christensen143 @gjones932 @Linuxpitstop @mamyfranck @KF7IJZ @drvilius @KE5PRL @OE8APR @Robbie_W1RCP

