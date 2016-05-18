Podcast RSS Feeds

Show Notes #169: The Fukutoku Bank Robbery

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)

  • New to Amateur Radio (Discussion)

Segment 2 (Open Source)

Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)

Music

Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)

  • Voice Mail from Lord Drachenblut, KD9BWJ
  • Comment on Episode #164 from Dan, KB6NU
    I used to work for Jon Titus, now KZ1G, who was one of the guys who was who started the Blacksburg Group, the publisher of the Bug Books.

Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

  • Mexican Corn Bread
  • Description
    • This has been a favorite of our family for years, and we served it over the weekend at a Mexican-Themed party... and, as always, everyone raved about it! This is a VERY moist and sweet cornbread, so don't let the thought of "Ick... dry cornbread" turn you off from trying this one!
  • Ingredients
    • 1 cup butter, melted
    • 1 cup white sugar
    • 4 eggs
    • 1 (15 ounce) can cream-style corn
    • 1 (4 ounce) can chopped green chile peppers, drained
    • 1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
    • 1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
    • 1 cup all-purpose flour
    • 1 cup yellow cornmeal
    • 4 teaspoons baking powder
    • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • Directions
    • Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking dish. In a large bowl, beat together butter and sugar. Beat in eggs one at a time. Blend in cream corn, chiles, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese. In a separate bowl, stir together flour, cornmeal, baking powder and salt. Add flour mixture to corn mixture; stir until smooth. Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake in preheated oven for 1 hour, until a toothpick inserted into center of the pan comes out clean.

Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)

  • Donations
    • Torsten Harenberg
  • Facebook
    • Unreadable Name from Fuchu, Tokyo
    • Sylvain Arbour
    • G. Brandon Hoyt
    • Thomas Carroll
  • Google+
    • Rizaldi Yoseph
    • Cyril Cooper
    • Torsten Harenberg
    • Yusuf Gundogmus
  • Twitter
    • @christensen143
    • @gjones932
    • @Linuxpitstop
    • @mamyfranck
    • @KF7IJZ
    • @drvilius
    • @KE5PRL
    • @OE8APR
    • @Robbie_W1RCP
  • Mailing List
    • Pat Snyder
    • Babylon 4
May 18th, 2016

