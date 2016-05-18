Show Notes #169: The Fukutoku Bank Robbery

Listen Now
Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)
- Radio Amateur Sues NC PRN Over Ban
- MO Amateur Petitions FCC for “Symbol Communication” Subbands
- New to Amateur Radio (Discussion)
- QRO or QRP
- Build vs Buy
- HT, Mobile, Base
- Additional Info: http://fivedash.com
Segment 2 (Open Source)
- Two-Factor Authentication for Linux
- Linux Mint 18 Going 16.04
- In Oracle v. Google, a Nerd Subculture Is on Trial
Additional Info:
- Source: http://motherboard.vice.com/read/in-google-v-oracle-the-nerds-are-getting-owned
Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)
- Adventures with Winlink
Music
- "Skeletons" by Heifervescent from the album Logic Decimator, courtesy of Jamendo.
Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)
- Hamvention News and Rumors
- Voice Mail from Lord Drachenblut, KD9BWJ
- Comment on Episode #164 from Dan, KB6NU
I used to work for Jon Titus, now KZ1G, who was one of the guys who was who started the Blacksburg Group, the publisher of the Bug Books.
- Voice Mail from Doug, N6LMX
- Comment on Episode #168 from Johnny, N4JEK
- Google+ Feedback on Episode #166 from Bruce, VE2GZI
Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)
- Mexican Corn Bread
- Description
- This has been a favorite of our family for years, and we served it over the weekend at a Mexican-Themed party... and, as always, everyone raved about it! This is a VERY moist and sweet cornbread, so don't let the thought of "Ick... dry cornbread" turn you off from trying this one!
- Ingredients
- 1 cup butter, melted
- 1 cup white sugar
- 4 eggs
- 1 (15 ounce) can cream-style corn
- 1 (4 ounce) can chopped green chile peppers, drained
- 1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- 1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup yellow cornmeal
- 4 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- Directions
- Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking dish. In a large bowl, beat together butter and sugar. Beat in eggs one at a time. Blend in cream corn, chiles, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese. In a separate bowl, stir together flour, cornmeal, baking powder and salt. Add flour mixture to corn mixture; stir until smooth. Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake in preheated oven for 1 hour, until a toothpick inserted into center of the pan comes out clean.
Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)
