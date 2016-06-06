Podcast RSS Feeds

LHS Episode #170: Invasion of the Random Dog

Random_DogIt's our post-Hamvention episode and it's packed with great information. We start off with a look at hams in the news, special event stations for all Canadian operators, the legalities and procedures for proper third-party operation. Then we move into a comparison of Linux live update procedures and the latest news about Raspberry Pi Zero boards. Then we take a tour of the JT9 and JT65 digital modes using WSJT-X. And there's so much more. Thanks for listening!

73 de The LHS Crew

LHS Episode #170 (MP3) [ 1:03:23 | 29.01 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #170 (OGG) [ 1:03:23 | 34.66 MB ] Download
June 6th, 2016

