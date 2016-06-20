LHS Episode #171: Montana Rancher 1.1

In Episode #171 of the Linux in the Ham Shack podcast, the hosts have a grand ol' time discussing Field Day, the founder of Adafruit, litigation-happy Oracle, a great Linux tutorial web site, new style virtualization technologies, an innovative way to steal encryption keys, contest logging, Winlink and much more. Thank you for tuning in. Please remember to send us feedback. We love feedback.

73 de The LHS Crew