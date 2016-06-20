Podcast RSS Feeds

Streaming Audio

LHS Voice Line

+1-909-LHS-SHOW
Call us and leave a message with your questions, thoughts or suggestions and we'll put you on the air!

Join the Mailing List

Stay up to date with important information about the show, contests, live events and more. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Become a Member

Membership has its rewards. Sign up for less than $2.00 per month and receive members-only content, free swag and more. CLICK HERE for details.

Please Visit Our Sponsor

«  
  »

LHS Episode #171: Montana Rancher 1.1

robot-rancher-imageIn Episode #171 of the Linux in the Ham Shack podcast, the hosts have a grand ol' time discussing Field Day, the founder of Adafruit, litigation-happy Oracle, a great Linux tutorial web site, new style virtualization technologies, an innovative way to steal encryption keys, contest logging, Winlink and much more. Thank you for tuning in. Please remember to send us feedback. We love feedback.

73 de The LHS Crew

LHS Episode #171 (MP3) [ 1:00:46 | 27.82 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #171 (OGG) [ 1:00:46 | 32.6 MB ] Download
June 20th, 2016 | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.