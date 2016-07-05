LHS Episode #172: Running on Empty

Hello, CD listeners! Sorry, channeling Tom Petty there for a moment. The latest episode of LHS is coming your way. In it, we talk about Java-based contest loggers, our Field Day experiences, lemon chicken, licensing, game emulators, Winlink, "cloud" Linux and more. Enjoy. And thanks for listening.
73 de The LHS Crew
LHS Episode #172 (MP3) [ 1:00:40 | 27.77 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #172 (OGG) [ 1:00:40 | 33.31 MB ] Download
Hey, I thought “Running on Empty” was Jackson Browne, not Tom Petty… Great show, thanks for making it!
“Running on Empty” is a Jackson Browne reference–and a great song. “Hello, CD listeners” is a Tom Petty reference from the album Full Moon Fever. –Russ
You mentioned Dolphin in this episode and running game emulators on a PI so I thought you may like recallbox.com Anyway I loved the show.