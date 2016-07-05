Show Notes #172: Running on Empty

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)

RAC Canada Day Contest July 1 Source: http://url.bcts.info/l



13 Colonies Special Event Source: http://url.bcts.info/v



FCC Says "No" to Lifetime Amateur Radio Licenses Source: http://url.bcts.info/n



Segment 2 (Open Source)

U2F Zero Source: http://url.bcts.info/m



Dolphin 5.0 Release (Gamecube/Wii Emulator GPLv2+) Source: http://url.bcts.info/p



Clear Linux Project Source: http://url.bcts.info/t Additional Info: http://url.bcts.info/s



Solus 1.2 Shannon Released and Point Release on the Way Source: http://url.bcts.info/q Additional Info: http://url.bcts.info/r



Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)

Pat Winlink Client Source: http://url.bcts.info/o



JL Java Contest Logger Source: http://url.bcts.info/u



Music

"Code Together" by S.u.S.E, courtesy of Reddit and YouTube. Source: http://url.bcts.info/w



Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)

Comment on Episode #169 from Mike, WB5VQX

Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

Slow Cooker Lemon Garlic Chicken

Description A quick and easy lemon chicken recipe for slow cookers. This is a great recipe whether you don't have time to cook yourself or are setting out a buffet-style meal for guests.



Ingredients 1 teaspoon dried oregano 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper 2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken breast halves 2 tablespoons butter 1/4 cup water 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 2 cloves garlic, minced 1 teaspoon chicken bouillon granules 1 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley



Directions In a bowl, mix the oregano, salt, and pepper. Rub the mixture into chicken. Melt the butter in a skillet over medium heat. Brown chicken in butter for 3 to 5 minutes on each side. Place chicken in a slow cooker. In the same skillet, mix the water, lemon juice, garlic, and bouillon. Bring the mixture to boil. Pour over the chicken in the slow cooker. Cover, and cook on High for 3 hours, or Low for 6 hours. Add the parsley to the slow cooker 15 to 30 minutes before the end of the cook time.



Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)

