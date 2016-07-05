Podcast RSS Feeds

Show Notes #172: Running on Empty

Listen Now

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)

Segment 2 (Open Source)

Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)

Music

Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)

  • Comment on Episode #169 from Mike, WB5VQX

Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

  • Slow Cooker Lemon Garlic Chicken
  • Description
    • A quick and easy lemon chicken recipe for slow cookers. This is a great recipe whether you don't have time to cook yourself or are setting out a buffet-style meal for guests.
  • Ingredients
    • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
    • 1/2 teaspoon salt
    • 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
    • 2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
    • 2 tablespoons butter
    • 1/4 cup water
    • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
    • 2 cloves garlic, minced
    • 1 teaspoon chicken bouillon granules
    • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley
  • Directions
    • In a bowl, mix the oregano, salt, and pepper. Rub the mixture into chicken. Melt the butter in a skillet over medium heat. Brown chicken in butter for 3 to 5 minutes on each side. Place chicken in a slow cooker. In the same skillet, mix the water, lemon juice, garlic, and bouillon. Bring the mixture to boil. Pour over the chicken in the slow cooker. Cover, and cook on High for 3 hours, or Low for 6 hours. Add the parsley to the slow cooker 15 to 30 minutes before the end of the cook time.

Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)

  • Facebook
    • Diyan Vasilev
    • David Somero
    • Marty Montgomery
    • Dresden Elementary Amateur Radio Station
    • Ian Hassett
    • Fionnbarra Mac Treanfhir
  • Twitter
    • @NqJ8GoTohFuyM5A
    • @joelcase
    • @SHARC_ORG
    • @endigo
    • @wcsb2015
    • @MJClouse
    • @RudyKum
    • @itt_tech
  • YouTube
    • Brian Keer
    • Nico D
    • Ian Hassett

 

July 5th, 2016 | Category: Show Notes

