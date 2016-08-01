LHS Episode #173: Chips and SOTA

Linux in the Ham Shack is back with another riveting episode all about open-source software, ham radio and fun. Topics for this fortnight include the closing of a large online ham radio equipment retailer, a new call sign database (yes, another one), SOTA, Solus, a bit of depth on the Hamradio Pure Blend and much more. Thank you as always for tuning in--and don't forget to check out another great ham radio podcast that always gives us the time of day, HamRadio 360.
73 de The LHS Crew
